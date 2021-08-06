Gov. DeSantis doles out $3.5 million grant for infrastructure in Port St. Lucie

Florida is ready to pump $74 million into building the state’s workforce, and Gov. Ron DeSantis started the process with a $3.5 million grant to the city of Port St. Lucie Friday.

The grant is part of the Department of Economic Opportunity’s (DEO) Job Growth Grant Fund, a program that provides infrastructure and workforce incentives to attract businesses to Florida.

The grant distributed to Port St. Lucie Friday will go toward development for Tradition Commerce Park. Tradition is a planned community in Port St. Lucie zoned for a mix of uses including office, retail, industrial, multi-family residential and recreation. It spans about 1,247 acres.

The money will be used to build infrastructure to support development within the park, including road water sewer improvements. DEO Dane Eagle estimated the money would cover half of the road water and sewage needed for the project.

“That’s hugely important, especially as we’re coming out of COVID, to make sure that we are putting our money where our mouth is when it comes to economic development Florida,” Eagle said speaking to reporters Friday.

“The improvements made at Commerce Park through this Job Growth Grant Fund will also bring new businesses to the area and yield a number of jobs, many of them high paying jobs,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis estimated the investment would create 5,000 direct and indirect jobs.

Some companies with planned development in the space include Amazon, Walmart, Tropicana, FedEx, Cleveland Clinic, Accel International, TAMCO and Oculus Surgical, according to a press release from Tambone Companies, the real estate company developing the project.

The grant marks a return for the program, which was nixed last year amid budget cuts. Bracing for pandemic-related economic fallout, DeSantis slashed $1 billion from the budget, including the $20 million set aside for the fund.

But with a better-than-expected state budget last year and more rosy projections ahead, lawmakers put $50 million into the program this year and DeSantis was able to tap $24.4 million left unspent from 2019.

DEO started accepting project proposals for the Job Growth Grant Fund again in early June.

“We at the Department of Economic Opportunity stand ready to assist the Governor’s office in vetting these projects as they come through,” Eagle said.

The fund was created in 2017 after a battle between lawmakers and then-Gov. Rick Scott about business incentives. Scott distributed almost all of the $170 million he got for the fund before leaving office in January 2019.

News Service of Florida contributed to this post. Republished with permission.