August 9, 2021
Blue Angels license plate touches down at DMVs statewide

Jason Delgado

Blue angel plate ART
The proceeds will support the Naval Aviation Museum Foundation.

A specialty license plate celebrating the Navy Blue Angels touched down Monday at tax collector offices and license plate agencies statewide.

Featuring ocean waves and contrasting a bright blue sky, the new plate highlights a flying formation of the Navy’s signature fighter planes.

“Home of the Blue Angels,” the Florida plate says across the bottom in yellow.

The state will donate the new plate’s annual fees to the Naval Aviation Museum Foundation (NAMF), according to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

In turn, the NAMF will use the funds to further the nonprofit’s programs and marketing. Funding will also go toward the National Naval Aviation Museum and the National Flight Academy in Pensacola.

In all, Florida motorists may select from more than 120 specialty license plates. The annual fees associated with the plates, topping around $25, are designated to support a particular cause or charity.

The Blue Angels, established in 1946, fly air shows across the country, demonstrating the abilities and professionalism of the U.S. Navy. 

The shows feature numerous aviation stunts — some as high as 15,000 in the air and others as low as 50 feet from the ground.

“An estimated 11 million spectators view the squadron during air shows each year,” the Navy Blue Angels’ website states. “Additionally, the Blue Angels visit more than 50,000 people a show season (March through November) during school and hospital visits.”

As of April, an additional 33 new specialty plates were jostling for pre-sale vouchers. 

The path from pre-sale to manufacturing, however, is arduous.

Within 24 months after pre-sales become available, at least 3,000 vouchers must be sold. If not, the plate is not manufactured.

By law, the state allows only 150 specialty license plates.

Floridians can purchase a specialty license plate at their local tax collector or license plate agency

A complete list of specialty plates is available online

Jason Delgado

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capital for Florida Politics. After a stint with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studied American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. Throw him a line at [email protected] or on Twitter at @byJasonDelgado.

