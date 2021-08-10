August 10, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis ‘happy’ with COVID-19 trends in Jacksonville, thinks ‘summer wave’ may be ending
Ron DeSantis. Image via AP.

A.G. GancarskiAugust 10, 20213min0

Related Articles

Corona FloridaHeadlines

Florida nursing homes face significant staffing challenges amid COVID-19 surge, survey shows

Corona FloridaHeadlines

Michael Grieco will skip pay if Ron DeSantis delivers on threat to withhold school admin money

HeadlinesInfluence

Lauren Book says Andrew Cuomo did the ‘right thing’ by resigning after harassment allegations

Ron DeSantis
Trends tell DeSantis the worst is over in Duval.

Gov. Ron DeSantis returned Tuesday to Jacksonville, the city that has been the national epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in recent weeks.

Hospitals, in surge mode, find creative solutions, including conference rooms, unfinished buildings, and triage tents.

DeSantis had three calls with Mayor Lenny Curry in the week leading up to the briefing Tuesday, a tacit public recognition of how the crisis has hit Duval County.

But in comments to reporters Tuesday at the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, DeSantis saw the positive, and suggested that if trends are “durable,” the worst could be over of a “summer wave.”

“We’re happy with seeing those trends, and we think they’re likely to continue doing that,” he said.

DeSantis said the seven-day average for Duval County decreased 18% since July 31st. Emergency room visits in Duval County for COVID-like illnesses were down 14%. And the (retransmission) value is now .83, “which means you’re likely to see a decline.”

“So those are all the leading indicators in terms of what you’re looking at,” DeSantis said, “and I think that fits with these cycles (that) typically go six to eight weeks. Duval and Northeast Florida started rising earlier than the rest of the state, I’m seeing that nose over.”

“If those trends are durable, you’ll absolutely see the hospital census reflect that for sure,” DeSantis said, saying there was a “flattening” statewide.

The Governor continues to subscribe to the “summer wave” way of thinking, noting that Duval exceeded last year’s numbers this year.

He expects the virus to stay in play, but it’s not all bad. He notes that when vaccinated people test positive it’s “usually like a cold almost.”

“We know that, and it’s just something you’re going to have to deal with,” DeSantis said of the unlikelihood that the virus can be eradicated.

There are some positive metrics week over week in data provided to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The seven day rolling average of daily cases continues to decline, down 2.23% over the previous seven days, but still close to 1,200 new cases a day.

Two in five hospital beds house COVID-19 patients. ICUs are even more laden with coronavirus patients, with more than 56% of available berths occupied. Both those rolling averages are up week over week.

Post Views: 417

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRon DeSantis gives props, checks to Jacksonville cops

nextJacksonville’s top cop backs Adam Brandon for HD 16

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories