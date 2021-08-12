August 12, 2021
Personnel note: Karl Rasmussen joins lobbying team at Metz Husband & Daughton
Karl Rasmussen moves over to

Drew Wilson

Rasmussen Headshot
Rasmussen brings more than a decade of lobbying and state government experience to the firm.

Metz Husband & Daughton has brought on Karl Rasmussen as a senior policy adviser, the firm announced Wednesday.

Specializing in environment, insurance, gaming, health care, construction, technology and energy issues, Rasmussen has been a part of The Process for over a decade. He has lobbying experience in both the executive and legislative branches and has scored funding and rulemaking wins for numerous clients.

Before entering the private sector, Rasmussen spent seven years working in state government, culminating in a three-year stint as deputy chief of staff in the administration of then-Gov. Rick Scott. The position saw him develop policy positions, legislative priorities, and recommendations to the Governor with a focus on health care and environmental issues.

He also served as the director of cabinet affairs in the Governor’s Office, as well as the assistant director of state lands, the director of cabinet affairs and the cabinet affairs liaison for the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

“We’re excited to have Karl join our team and are looking forward to working with him,” MHD President Jim Daughton said. “Karl’s experience working inside state government as well as in the private sector will no doubt lend itself well to our firm and our clients. He has a depth of knowledge about both policy issues and the political process, that combined with his strong work ethic, will be a true asset for MHD.”

Rasmussen added, “MHD has a great reputation, and I’m looking forward to being a part of the MHD team. So, when the opportunity presented itself to be a part of this incredibly hardworking and professional team, I knew it was the right step in my career to continue to grow and support such great clients with MHD.”

Rasmussen joins a team that includes named partners Stephen Metz, Warren Husband and Daughton as well as Douglas Bell, Patricia Greene, Aimee Diaz Lyon, Andy Palmer and Allison Liby-Schoonover.

The full-service law firm is among the most successful shops in Tallahassee. In the first quarter, it was one of seven firms to crack $1 million in legislative lobbying earnings. The firm represents some of the largest companies in the world, including AT&T, Disney, IBM and Microsoft.

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

