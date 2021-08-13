Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 8.13.21

Good Friday morning.

Pardon us as we push the pandemic and politics to the side and begin today’s Sunburn by saying one final goodbye to a kind and decent man.

It’s time for family, friends, and legions of Florida State University football fans and beyond to begin their final goodbyes to legendary Coach Bobby Bowden.

Bowden died Sunday of pancreatic cancer at age 91. Tributes from around the entire sports world immediately poured out online and in print, testimony to the impact Bowden had.

Longtime rival Steve Spurrier of the University of Florida hailed him as “one of the all-time greatest coaches in the history of college football.”

“We had some good battles during my 12 years at Florida,” Spurrier tweeted. “He won most of them, and we won a few.”

On Friday, Bowden will lie in the state Capitol’s rotunda in Tallahassee from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. At 2 p.m., he then will lie in the Moore Athletic Center at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee for a public viewing until 7 p.m.

On Saturday, his public funeral will be held at Florida State’s Tucker Civic Center, beginning at 11 a.m. The service will be livestreamed on Seminoles.com.

Lastly, he will make a final trip to Samford University in Birmingham on Sunday, lying in state at his alma mater. A private burial will follow in Trussville, Alabama.

FSU football was in a sorry state when Bowden took over in 1976. That quickly changed, though. His teams won two national and won or shared nine consecutive conference titles.

“‘He encouraged people to be their best’” via Jim Henry of the Tallahassee Democrat — Mickey Andrews, Florida State’s acclaimed defensive coordinator from 1984-2009, saw Bowden develop a successful system that maximized the potential of players and coaches. “He was the most caring person — I guess you would call it passionate,” Andrews said. “It’s amazing how he treated people. That was him.” Bowden’s impact continues to be felt. Former Leon High and FSU receiver Kurt Unglaub said Bowden “was the best in getting the best out of your talent, and he knew it started with a positive mindset. Unglaub experienced that lesson firsthand. Unglaub dropped a second-quarter touchdown pass in the Seminoles’ 10-9 defeat against rival Miami in 1980. At Monday’s practice two days later, Unglaub said Bowden’s speech to players turned disappointment into desire.

—”Bobby Bowden’s legacy not about wins but how much he and everyone around him enjoyed the ride” via David Jones of Penn Live

“‘He looked so relaxed.’ Remembering FSU legendary coach Bowden’s love of the Bible” via Jim Henry of the Tallahassee Democrat — Bowden never wavered in his faith. He often said it intertwined his coaching career and personal life. Bowden also made sure his players and assistants were aware of the gospel during his 34 seasons at FSU. Mark Richt — FSU’s former assistant coach and Georgia and Miami head coach — credits Bowden for saving him spiritually. Former FSU and NFL player Nick (Gerald) Nichols also credits Bowden for strengthening his faith. “Coach made the time for me,” said Nichols, who played seven seasons in the NFL and added that his “greatest honor” was presenting a birthday cake to Bowden during a past FSU function in Sarasota. “He’s so ready for heaven.”

“From Deion Sanders to Charlie Ward, FSU legend backed two-sport athletes” via Jim Henry of the Tallahassee Democrat — Sammie Smith’s goal was to play two sports — football and track — at Florida State. He didn’t have to convince Bowden, who played football, baseball and ran track in college. “It was certainly an added enticement that you could do both, and you had a coach and a school that supported you doing that,” said Smith, who signed with the Seminoles out of Apopka High in 1985. Bowden recruited and signed high-profile two-sport stars who also excelled in multiple sports at FSU. Not surprisingly, Sanders is considered FSU’s most versatile athlete. He went on to be the first professional to play in a Super Bowl and a World Series. Ward, of course, was a quarterback-point guard star for the Seminoles.

“‘He’s a Tallahassee legend’: Current FAMU Rattlers from the Big Bend reflect on the legacy of Bowden” via Rory Sharrock of the Tallahassee Democrat — Bowden’s impact on the game spans multiple state, racial and cultural lines. Of course, his biggest influences are with those connected to the schools he coached. His admiration in this city goes beyond the sideline at Doak Campbell Stadium. Bowden had strong ties to Florida A&M. This included relationships with Rattler head coaches and fellow College Football Hall of Famers Jake Gaither and Billy Joe. There’s also a link with FAMU’s present-day coaches and players. He recruited head coach Willie Simmons in the late 1990s when he was a quarterback at Shanks High School in Quincy. Simmons eventually went to Clemson and played under Tommy Bowden. This fall, FAMU will honor fallen heroes Ken Riley and Fred Humphries. The program may also do a tribute for Bowden.

“Bowden will be missed but never forgotten” via Larry Guest for the Tallahassee Democrat — I was deeply dismayed by the news of your latest and darkest diagnosis. But I was lifted by your Christian reaction to the prognosis. But not surprised. For over the several decades of our interaction, I learned conclusively that you are a true Christian who inspired so many others to embrace a strong faith in God. People often asked, during my career as a sports journalist, what teams I rooted for. My response was always that I didn’t really root for teams, per se, but rather for the coaches of the highest integrity — coaches I richly respected and enjoyed our interaction.

“Bowden had hilarious response to recent request from Dabo Swinney” via Sydney Hunte of Saturday Down South — Clemson coach Swinney was briefly coached by Bowden’s son, Tommy, at Alabama. Swinney later coached under Tommy Bowden at Clemson, first as wide receivers coach and then associate head coach before taking over as head coach of the Tigers in October 2008 following the younger Bowden’s resignation. Swinney recounted a time he visited with the ailing Bobby Bowden not long ago when he jokingly asked for a little divine intervention should the team need field goal help down the road. “Boy, you don’t want my help. I had a tendency to be wide,” Swinney recounted Bowden saying. More than anything, it spoke to Bowden’s sense of humor, with him even in the latter stages of his life.

—“The note Bowden sent Jack Nicklaus after winning the 1986 Masters is absolutely priceless” via Coleman Bentley of Golf Digest

—”‘It was delightful to be a part of that’: CBS Sports’ Gary Danielson remembers Bowden’s curtain call in Jacksonville” via Ryan Kelly of CBS News

“Tennessee football, Bowden had many connections in the 90s” via Caleb Calhoun of All for Tennessee — The obvious connection between the two is the Fiesta Bowl in early 1999. It was to decide the 1998 national champion in the first year of the BCS. The Vols won 23-16. A year later, the two were predicted to meet for another national title, and while FSU upheld its end of the bargain, the Vols went 9-3. Even before those title connections, though, UT and FSU shared competition and mutual enemies. Most notable among them were the rivalries with Florida. Bowden and Phillip Fulmer both led programs that hated Spurrier’s Gators. In addition to the explosive rivalries with Florida, the Vols and FSU were also the victims of many of Spurrier’s jokes when he was at UF. Yes, throughout the 1990s, both the Vols and Bowden shared a deep hatred for Florida, and they can each name a year Spurrier cost them a potential national title. UT can point to 1995, while FSU can point to 1996 and 1997.

“Ron DeSantis orders flags at half-staff for Bowden” via the Tallahassee Democrat — DeSantis has directed flags at half-staff on Friday to honor Bowden, who died Sunday. He was 91. The Governor announced that the state and U.S. flags will be flown at half-staff at the Leon County Courthouse, Tallahassee City Hall, and the state Capitol from sunrise to sunset. DeSantis said he was “honor(ing) the memory of Bobby Bowden and his impact on our nation and state.” The Governor, who played baseball as a Yale University undergraduate, personally awarded Bowden the inaugural Governor’s Medal of Freedom at an April 7 ceremony, also declaring it “Bobby Bowden Day” in Florida.

“Saturday’s service Bowden will be livestreamed” via Jim Henry of the Tallahassee Democrat — While open to the public, Bobby Bowden’s funeral service at the Tucker Civic Center Saturday will also be livestreamed via Seminoles.com, the university announced Monday night. Scheduled speakers for the 11 a.m. service include former FSU stars Ward, Warrick Dunn, Sanders, and former Seminole assistants Richt and Andrews. Family reflections will be offered by Bowden children Tommy, Terry and Ginger. Former FSU player Bobby Butler, an ordained minister, and Rev. Ronny Raines will officiate the funeral. Public viewings will take place Friday at the Florida Historic Capitol Museum from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and at the Moore Athletics Center at Doak Campbell Stadium from 2 to 7 p.m.

“Census: Florida defies decline in population growth as nation becomes more diverse” via Mary Ellen Klas, Shirsho Dasgupta and Karen Wang of the Miami Herald — The U.S. Census Bureau reported that the nation is looking more like Florida as the population is becoming more racially and ethnically diverse than at any time in U.S. history, with large increases in the populations of people who identify as Hispanic, Asian and more than one race. Highlighting the announcement was the fact that the last decade was the first time in U.S. history when the nation’s non-Hispanic white population declined, a decrease of 8.6% over 10 years, a change that was offset by the increase in the number of people who identify as white plus another race, which rose by 316%.

Smart deep-dive — “Florida counties’ multiethnic populations detailed in new census report” via Scott Powers of Florida Politics — The new data includes the Census Bureau’s “diversity index,” measuring the chances that any two randomly selected people would be of different ethnicities. Florida is tied with Georgia as having the nation’s ninth-most diverse population at 64.1%. Florida also has the sixth-highest Hispanic population among states, accounting for 26.5% of the Sunshine State’s residents. Florida also has the sixth-highest Hispanic population among states, accounting for 26.5% of the Sunshine State’s residents. Broward County has Florida’s most diverse population, with a diversity index rating of 71.8%. Miami-Dade County is Florida’s most Hispanic county, with 68.7% of all residents identifying as Hispanic or Latino. It also has Florida’s smallest percentage of the population who identified there as “White alone,” at 29.5%.

“Population of South Florida’s 3 big counties tops 6.1 million, but growth lags rest of state” via Anthony Man of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Long-awaited results from the 2020 Census released Thursday showed the three big South Florida counties kept growing over 10 years, reaching a total of 6,138,333. That represents an increase of 10.3% since the 2010 Census. But the growth lags the rest of the state, which grew 14.6% to 21.5 million during the 10 years. The total U.S. population grew 7.4% to 331.4 million. The Census figures released on Thursday reflect a count that ended before the COVID-19 pandemic was fully felt, and migration patterns created because of the extended shutdowns across the United States are not accounted for in the Census.

“The Villages, a retirement community in Florida, was the fastest-growing metro area over the last decade.” via Audra D.S. Burch of The New York Times — The Villages was the fastest-growing metropolitan area over the last decade, according to census data released Thursday. About a 45-minute drive from Orlando, the area’s population jumped 39% since 2010 — from about 93,000 residents to about 130,000. The growth was largely fueled by a steady stream of retirees lured by Florida’s year-round balmy weather, beaches and endless golfing. The community has made the fastest-growing list of metropolitan cities for several decades. Built in the 1960s as a collection of tracts that could be purchased by mail order, The Villages skyrocketed in popularity in the 1980s and 1990s as it expanded to include large-scale dining, shopping and other leisure activities, becoming a palm tree-lined, self-contained home for seniors beginning their next chapter.

“Census data show America’s White population shrank for the first time” via Paul Overberg and John McCormick of The Wall Street Journal — The first detailed results of the 2020 census show a diversifying nation where the total white population shrank for the first time in its history and where large metropolitan areas, especially in the South and Southwest, saw the strongest growth. The non-Hispanic white population dropped 2.6% between 2010 and 2020, a decline that puts that group’s share of the total U.S. population below 60%. The number of people who identify as more than one race or ethnicity grew at the fastest rate of any group, partly due to changes that captured more detailed responses.

— CORONA FLORIDA —

“DeSantis confronts growing resistance over COVID-19 handling” via Max Greenwood of The Hill — DeSantis is facing growing resistance to his hard-line stance against COVID-19 restrictions and mask mandates. Officials in a handful of Florida school districts are moving to flout DeSantis’s July 30 executive order banning schools from requiring students to wear face masks, even as his administration threatens to withhold pay to superintendents and school board members who defy his orders. At the same time, a federal judge delivered a blow this week to the Governor’s efforts to prevent cruise operators from requiring passengers to show proof of vaccination, ruling in favor of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings in a lawsuit seeking to block enforcement of the ban.

“DeSantis says reporting local COVID-19 data on daily basis ‘may not be a bad idea’” via Kirby Wilson of the Miami Herald — After weeks of hesitance from the state to release more detailed coronavirus case data, DeSantis on Thursday signaled a willingness to reverse Florida’s stance. Cases and hospitalizations are skyrocketing across the state, but the trends are uneven, the Governor said. He said some areas may soon see case numbers peak and start to fall off, while other areas continue to rise. Given the regional pandemic differences, DeSantis said it may be time for Florida to report more detailed information than the case data published daily by the CDC, data the state shares with the federal government, but not directly with the public.

“Turns out Florida has been requesting ventilators, DeSantis clarifies” via Haley Brown of Florida Politics — After DeSantis’ denial that Florida requested COVID-19 supplies prompted a back and forth with the White House, DeSantis said his denial wasn’t inaccurate, rather the way the reporter asked the question caused confusion. A reporter asked DeSantis Tuesday about Florida’s Division of Emergency Management request to the federal government requesting “respirators.” DeSantis said he hadn’t heard anything about that. And the Governor was right because the request from Florida was for 300 ventilators. “I was asked about respirators, which are actually different. And so, we’ve never really had any hospitals ask about it,” DeSantis clarified, speaking to reporters at a news conference in Jacksonville Thursday.

“Florida launches antibody treatment effort to help hospitals” via Adriana Gomez Licon and Kelli Kennedy of The Associated Press — DeSantis announced Thursday that he is launching a rapid response unit to expand the use of monoclonal antibodies and relieve pressure at hospitals that continue to report a rise in COVID-19 patients. “This is probably the best thing that we can do to reduce the number of people that require hospitalization,” DeSantis said at a news conference in Jacksonville, noting vaccines were still encouraged and effective at preventing hospitalizations and deaths. The drugs are delivered intravenously or by injection and made by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. It concentrates doses of lab-made antibodies to fight COVID-19 and is geared toward people at high risk.

Assignment editors — Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried will provide a virtual COVID-19 update, joined by Dr. Rosalind Osgood, chair of the Broward County School Board, noon, Zoom link available upon RSVP, and will be livestreamed at Facebook.com/FDACS. RSVP no later than 11 a.m. to [email protected]

“More than 800 Florida physicians implore DeSantis to allow local school mask mandates” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — More than 800 Florida physicians are demanding DeSantis permit local school boards to install mask mandates as the COVID-19 delta variant continues to spread. DeSantis has refused to reverse course after signing an executive order barring local officials from requiring students to wear masks in school. While kids are less susceptible to the virus, the delta variant’s rapid spread has sent cases soaring, causing an increase in children being hospitalized. The letter campaign was organized by the Committee to Protect Health Care, a group formed to push back against Republican efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

“School boards, parents challenge DeSantis ban on mandatory school masks” via John Kennedy of the Tallahassee Democrat — DeSantis‘ ban on mandatory school masks, challenged by several county school boards and revamped by his own administration, faces an early test Friday in a Leon County courtroom. Circuit Judge John Cooper has scheduled a hearing on a lawsuit brought by parents from a half-dozen Florida counties urging that limits be lifted on mandatory masking in schools as students return to class in many Florida counties. The lawsuit accuses DeSantis of a power grab, saying the prohibition on mask requirements violates the state constitution, which guarantees not only safe schools but also grants power solely to local school boards to operate, control, and supervise classes within their districts.

—“1 in 25 PBC students have opted out of wearing masks. In some schools, it’s far more.” via Andrew Marra of The Palm Beach Post

“AARP raises alarm on Florida nursing home staff contracting COVID-19” via Scott Powers of Florida Politics — Staff at Florida nursing homes are not getting vaccinated against COVID-19 in significant numbers, and more Florida nursing homes are seeing the disease hit staff members than in any other state, AARP reported Thursday. The nation’s largest organization representing people age 50 or older released a report showing the rate of Florida’s nursing homes with at least one staff member currently infected with COVID-19 is the highest level in the country, And Florida nursing homes have the nation’s second-lowest rate of vaccinations against the virus among staff members. Florida’s nursing home residents also lag most of the country in getting fully vaccinated.

Private school enrollment fell during pandemic — The number of Florida students attending private school fell by 8% last year. As reported by Andrew Atterbury of POLITICO Florida, it was the first drop in a decade. Private school enrollment had been increasing year over year before the pandemic. The drop was most pronounced in private pre-K enrollment, which fell 27%. Overall private school enrollment was 364,420 in the 2020-21 school year, down by 33,550 compared to the 2019-20 school year. Meanwhile, public school enrollment fell by 3%, or 84,355 students.

— CORONA LOCAL —

“Tallahassee hospital confirms first childhood COVID-19 death amid push for masks in schools” via Renzo Downey of Florida Politics — A child younger than 5 years old has died of COVID-19 at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare, the first child to die there of the disease, the hospital confirmed. The child died within the past month, TMH pediatricians confirmed Thursday. Four children are currently hospitalized for the disease, including a child younger than 5 and a child between 5 and 12. Sources tell Florida Politics a 14-month-old died at TMH earlier this week. The hospital would not confirm whether the child who died was hospitalized primarily for COVID-19.

7 members of Florida church die of COVID-19 within days; at least 6 unvaccinated” via Tiffini Theisen of the Orlando Sentinel — Shortly after six unvaccinated members of a Florida church died of COVID-19 within days of each other, a seventh infected church member has now died, the pastor said. Among the first six from Impact Church in Jacksonville who contracted a fatal case of the virus, all were previously healthy, and four were under 35 years old, according to a report in WFLA-Channel 8. The Rev. George Davis did not say whether the seventh victim had been vaccinated. Davis told Action News Jax he had been inundated with phone calls from people telling them about family members affected by the virus. “They are at home now, scared, struggling,” he said.

“COVID-19 surge prompts Brevard County to ask residents to use 911 sparingly” via David K. Li of NBC News — First responders along Florida’s Space Coast pleaded with residents Wednesday to think twice before calling 911, as they struggle to contain the region’s skyrocketing number of COVID-19 cases. Brevard County Fire Rescue and Emergency Management officials said that jampacked emergency rooms and intensive care units had slowed hospital operations to a crawl. Those delays have forced them into the unprecedented position of asking residents of Florida’s 10th largest county to consider other medical options before dialing those three digits for emergency help. “If you need to call us, call us. We will never refuse transport,” Orlando Dominguez, the fire department’s assistant chief of emergency medical service operations, told NBC News on Wednesday.

“COVID-19 surge leads BayCare to suspend elective surgeries at Pinellas, Pasco, Polk hospitals” via Christopher O’Donnell of the Tampa Bay Times — BayCare Health System put a hold on all elective surgeries and procedures at its hospitals in Pinellas, Pasco and Polk counties as the surge in COVID-19 cases shows no sign of slowing down. The hospital chain had already suspended some elective procedures across most of its Hillsborough hospitals in the past two weeks after the number of COVID-19 patients rose to more than 800, the highest since the pandemic began. As of Thursday, the number of infected patients had risen to more than 1,000 patients across the company’s 14 hospitals in the Tampa Bay region and Polk.

“440 students in Palm Beach County in quarantine two days into school year, Superintendent says” via Austen Erblat of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — School started Tuesday in Palm Beach County, and already 440 students have been instructed to quarantine after contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Most of the 440 have not tested positive for COVID-19. There have been 51 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the school system as of 10 a.m. Thursday; 37 of them are students, and 14 are employees, according to the school district. All students and staff must wear masks in Palm Beach County public schools, but students can opt out if permitted by their parents.

“Amid COVID-19 outbreak, Disney World firefighters lack sick leave, workers’ comp, union says” via Katie Rice of the Orlando Sentinel — A COVID-19 outbreak at the Reedy Creek Fire Department — the agency that responds to emergency calls across Walt Disney World Resort — has highlighted the lack of support at the department for first responders who are exposed to or contract the virus, members of the agency’s union said. Jon Shirey, president of the Reedy Creek Firefighters Association, said contact tracing revealed 90 firefighters and paramedics of the department’s 205-person staff had been exposed to the coronavirus in the past two weeks after two employees tested positive at the end of July, and so far 10 have contracted COVID-19. At least two of those who tested positive were already vaccinated, he said.

—“Universal Orlando requires workers to share COVID-19 vaccination status, but it won’t mandate shots” via Katie Rice of the Orlando Sentinel

— STATEWIDE —

“Tropical storm watch issued for areas of the Florida Keys and southwest coast” via Kimberly Miller of The Palm Beach Post — Reeling from a near-fatal blow by Hispaniola, Fred lurched along Cuban’s northern coast Thursday, clinging to its already demoted status of tropical depression. But Fred wasn’t tapping out just yet, and with the forecast calling for it to regain minimal tropical storm strength in the Florida Straits, storm watches were issued for the Keys and southwest Florida coast. The system, which pumped the breaks to 12 mph Thursday, should stagger through the Keys on Saturday with 40 mph sustained winds and make an early Monday landfall along the Panhandle or in Alabama as a 50-mph storm.

“Jimmy Patronis urges financial preparedness ahead of potential tropical storm” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Tropical Depression Fred is gaining strength and moving toward Florida. Despite departing Hispaniola Thursday as a “poorly organized” weather system, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration warns tropical storm conditions may impact South Florida as early as Saturday. “This risk will spread northward along portions of Florida’s west coast and to the Florida Panhandle through Monday,” NOAA said in a Thursday advisory. Located roughly 230 miles east of Cuba, Fred was producing maximum sustained winds of 35 mph on Thursday afternoon. The storm was traveling west-northwest at 14 mph.

Worst story you’ll read today — “Newborn suffered injured skull. A judge refused to shelter her. New trauma just killed her.” via Carol Marbin Miller of the Miami Herald — Emersyn Hogrefe was hospitalized in June with severe bleeding inside and outside her skull, bruising, and the kind of leg fracture often associated with abuse. Child welfare authorities told a judge they wanted to shelter the 2-month-old. An Orlando judge instead sent her home. Emersyn returned to the hospital the next month. She died 16 days later. Jeri Cohen, who presided over child welfare cases as a Miami-Dade Circuit judge, said that, despite the high stakes of child welfare cases, judges who preside in dependency court often are “the newest judges on the bench, and have inadequate or no training” in the effects of drug abuse, mental illness, and domestic violence. “Judges are trained in the law, not the social sciences.”

“Florida’s boondoggle bridge carries a curse for all who touch it” via Craig Pittman of Florida Phoenix — For years, I have heard that the only constants in this life are death and taxes, but I suspect this is not true. I think there’s at least one other constant, at least in my life: the Garcon Point Bridge. I have been writing about this Panhandle boondoggle for more than 20 years. Every time I’ve written a story about it, I have been convinced that that would be the last. Something new has happened involving that dadgum bridge, and I feel compelled to write about it instead, one more time. Here’s what happened: DeSantis announced he wants to buy it. Last year, according to the Florida Department of Transportation, the bridge that the Governor wants to buy was serving 6,000 motorists a day — well below the URS projections of the 1990s. It’s still not paying for itself.

“Spencer Roach wants partisan School Board races” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Rep. Roach filed legislation Thursday that could be the first step in making School Board races partisan again. The North Fort Myers Republican filed legislation, House Joint Resolution 35, that would put a new constitutional amendment on the ballot to overturn a 1998 amendment. That would end a nonpartisan system used to elect School Board members in every county in the state for the past two decades. The move comes as Republicans focus attention on School Board races in the 2022 cycle. Roach, the chair of the Lee County Legislative Delegation, has also taken public issue with several decisions by the Lee County School Board, including its policy allowing students to use bathrooms consistent with their gender identity.

— 2022 —

“Charlie Crist will require campaign staff to be vaccinated” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — One candidate for Governor says he will require his team to get the jab. Crist, a St. Petersburg Congressman, announced that to work for him, individuals need to have one of the three available vaccines for COVID-19. “To keep our team, volunteers, and supporters healthy, our campaign will be requiring that all staff be vaccinated against COVID,” he posted. That comes as DeSantis ardently resists calls to stop the spread of the coronavirus by making mask orders an option and better-promoting vaccinations.

“Poll shows Nikki Fried leading Crist in Democratic Primary for Governor” via Haley Brown of Florida Politics — The Democratic Primary for the 2022 Governor’s race is just over a year away, and polls show the two most well-known candidates, Crist and Fried, are taking turns leading the pack. In a poll among Democratic voters released Thursday, Fried led Crist with 36% support to 33%, with 31% still undecided. The poll was conducted by Public Policy Polling, a pollster with an A- rating by FiveThirtyEight. Kevin Cate, a media consultant for Fried’s campaign, indicated they were surprised to see her polling ahead of Crist, a candidate with strong name recognition, so early in the race.

“High stakes redistricting process to start. Will Florida redeem bruised reputation?” via Mary Ellen Klas of the Miami Herald — The once-a-decade process of redrawing political boundaries to adjust for population growth officially begins Thursday as the U.S. Census Bureau releases detailed results from the 2020 Census, providing the shotgun start to what has traditionally been one of the most politically charged battles in Florida’s capital city. The numbers in the redistricting data file will become the foundation for the Florida Legislature, local cities and counties to redraw their political districts. It’s an important task because it can influence who gets elected, how well various communities often left out of the political process are represented, and how federal funds are allocated.

“Eddie Geller announces candidacy for CD 15 with nostalgic jingle” via Kelly Hayes of Florida Politics — Geller is entering the race for Florida’s 15th Congressional District, a move he announced in a 90s sitcom-style jingle. “Sometimes you feel, no one is listening, up in Washington,” Geller sings in his campaign announcement video, which re-imagines a Full House-like intro. Geller is the second Democrat to enter the race for CD 15. He faces fellow Democrat Jesse Philippe, who ran for the district in 2020 but lost in the Primary. The two are hoping to unseat Republican incumbent Scott Franklin, who was first elected to the seat in last year’s election.

To watch the ad, click on the image below:

— FOR YOUR RADAR —

The delta surge is bad. It’s particularly bad in Florida, where new case number records are being set almost daily. Worse yet, with masks and effective vaccines, this surge was preventable.

But, as Ed Yong writes in The Atlantic, the pandemic will end. The end will just look a bit different from what some expect.

COVID-19 will likely become an endemic virus, like the cold. It’ll continue popping up here and there, but the surges will not be as bad because people — either after vaccination or infection and recovery — will not be as immunologically vulnerable.

That was always the likely outcome, though vaccines gave some a sliver of hope that COVID-19 could be stamped out. But likely is now unavoidable.

“Before, it still felt possible that a really concerted effort could get us to a place where COVID-19 almost didn’t exist anymore,” said Eleanor Murray, an epidemiologist at Boston University. “But Delta has changed the game.”

But just because coronavirus is here to stay doesn’t mean COVID-19 — the disease it causes — has to be. With vaccines, people can come in contact with the virus without getting sick.

“There will be a time in the future when life is like it was two years ago: You run up to someone, give them a hug, get an infection, go through half a box of tissues, and move on with your life,” said Jennie Lavine, an infectious-disease researcher at Emory University. “That’s where we’re headed, but we’re not there yet.”

When will we get there? Delta may spread fast enough to reach endemic status quickly. Or, if the vaccination slump continues, it could continue into next year.

— CORONA NATION —

“States that had a grip on COVID-19 now seeing a crush of cases” via Jennifer Sinco Kelleher and Sara Cline of The Associated Press — The COVID-19 surge that is sending hospitalizations to all-time highs in parts of the South is also clobbering states like Hawaii and Oregon that were once seen as pandemic success stories. After months in which they kept cases and hospitalizations at manageable levels, they are watching progress slip away as record numbers of patients overwhelm bone-tired health care workers. Oregon has more people in the hospital with COVID-19 than at any other point in the pandemic. Hawaii is about to reach that mark, too. This, despite both states having vaccination levels higher than the national average as of last week. Arkansas and Louisiana were significantly below average, while Florida was about even.

“Spread of delta variant ignites COVID-19 hot spots in highly vaccinated parts of the U.S.” via Fenit Nirappil, Dan Keating, Maria Aguilar, Naema Ahmed and Aaron Steckelberg of The Washington Post — Two-thirds of Americans in highly vaccinated counties now live in coronavirus hot spots as outbreaks of the highly transmissible delta variant ignite in more populated and immunized areas still short of herd immunity. The analysis illustrates how rapidly the state of the pandemic changed in July from a problem for the unvaccinated to a nationwide concern, though life in highly vaccinated states is still safer.

—”D.C. employees must get coronavirus vaccine or get tested weekly, Mayor says” via Perry Stein and Karina Elwood of The Washington Post

—“COVID-19 in Philadelphia: New indoor mask mandate among new restrictions issued to combat rising cases” via Stephanie Stahl

—“San Francisco, New Orleans to require vaccination for indoor venues“ via Jorge L. Ortiz and N’dea Yancey-Bragg of USA Today

—“‘We cannot stretch anymore’: Hospital leaders on Mississippi Gulf Coast, a delta variant hotspot, share horror stories” via Sara DiNatale of Mississippi Today

“Joe Biden eyes tougher vaccine rules without provoking backlash” via Zeke Miller of The Associated Press — When the pace of vaccinations in the U.S. first began to slow, President Biden backed incentives like million-dollar cash lotteries if that’s what it took to get shots in arms. But as new coronavirus infections soar, he’s testing a tougher approach. In just the past two weeks, Biden has forced millions of federal workers to attest to their vaccination status or face onerous new requirements. He’s met with business leaders at the White House to press them to do the same. Meanwhile, the administration has taken steps toward mandating shots for people traveling into the U.S. from overseas. And the White House is weighing options to be more assertive at the state and local level.

“The FDA will authorize a third dose of vaccine for some people with weak immune systems” via Sharon LaFraniere and Noah Weiland of The New York Times — Federal regulators are expected to authorize a third shot of coronavirus vaccine as soon as Thursday for certain people with weakened immune systems, as the highly contagious delta variant sweeps the nation. The decision to expand the emergency use of both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines is meant to help those patients with immune deficiencies who are considered most likely to benefit from an additional shot. According to an official familiar with the plan, it covers people who have had solid organ transplants and others whose immune systems are similarly compromised. The development will give physicians the latitude to recommend additional shots for those patients.

“Supreme Court rejects challenge to Indiana University’s vaccination requirement” via Pete Williams of NBC News — The Supreme Court refused on Thursday to block Indiana University’s requirement that students receive a COVID-19 vaccine to attend classes in the fall semester. Eight Indiana students asked the court for an emergency order, arguing that the risks associated with the vaccine outweighed the potential benefits to the population in their age group. A federal judge ruled last month that the school had a right to pursue “a reasonable and due process of vaccination in the legitimate interest of public health for its students, faculty, and staff.” The judge said the students have many options, such as applying for an exemption, taking the semester off, viewing classes online, or attending another university. The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed.

— CORONA ECONOMICS —

“U.S. jobless claims near pandemic low as economy strengthens” via Christopher Rugaber of The Associated Press — The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell for a third straight time last week, the latest sign that employers are laying off fewer people as they struggle to fill a record number of open jobs and meet a surge in consumer demand. Thursday’s report from the Labor Department showed that jobless claims fell to 375,000 from 387,000 the previous week. The number of applications has fallen steadily since topping 900,000 in early January as the economy has increasingly reopened in the aftermath of the pandemic recession.

“Florida restaurants aren’t seeing drop in business despite coronavirus surge” via Austin Fuller of the Orlando Sentinel — Jason Rush is comfortable going out to eat despite the recent surge in coronavirus cases and daily news about the highly contagious delta variant. “I’m vaccinated,” the 51-year-old Winter Springs resident said after finishing a bison burger for lunch at The Hangry Bison. “I feel safe, but everybody has to make their own decision on what they’re going to do: wear a mask, not wear a mask.” Business at the restaurant in Winter Park Village has been “almost unchanged” during the recent spike in cases, said owner Joe Liguori. He said sales were up more than 10% this summer compared with that time in 2019, long before the pandemic struck.

— MORE CORONA —

“Israel, widely vaccinated, suffers another COVID-19 surge” via Dov Lieber of The Wall Street Journal — A little over a month ago, day-to-day life in Israel was quickly getting back to normal. People were dining indoors or attending concerts without needing the so-called green pass, a digital certificate stored on phones to show the holder is fully vaccinated. But the more contagious Delta variant is forcing a change in tack, in a test case for what could happen elsewhere. Other countries with similarly high vaccination rates, notably the U.K., have seen a wave of Delta infections, but hospital admissions have remained low and are falling, according to official data through early August. Israeli health experts are watching closely for indications that Israel will follow the U.K.’s trajectory. If not, it could be a worrying sign for other countries.

—“New Orleans will be first Southern city to impose vaccine mandate” via Todd A. Price of The American South

“Out of control” via Chad Terhune, Robin Respaut and Deborah J. Nelson of Reuters — It took the deadly disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic to expose a deeper, more intractable U.S. public-health crisis: For more than a decade, the world’s richest nation has been losing the battle against diabetes. The CDC cites research showing that 40% or more of the people who died with COVID-19 also had diabetes. And those numbers don’t reflect the damage the pandemic inflicted on diabetes patients who never got sick from the virus but fell victim to the isolation and disruption it caused. Deaths from diabetes last year surged 17% to more than 100,000. Younger people, those ages 25 to 44, suffered the sharpest increase, with a 29% jump in deaths. By comparison, all other deaths except those directly attributed to the coronavirus rose 6% last year.

“How the coronavirus pandemic has changed sports forever” via Matt Baker of the Tampa Bay Times — As NHL commissioner Gary Bettman prepared to present the Lightning with their second consecutive Stanley Cup, he took a moment to acknowledge how much had changed in the 10 months between their titles. After a stop-and-start season, the first championship came in a buzz-free Canadian bubble, months later than usual. The second came in front of an electric crowd of more than 18,110 mostly mask-free fans at Amalie Arena. “It feels,” Bettman said, “like things are normal.”

— PRESIDENTIAL —

“Biden allies warn: Pass his agenda or lose women voters” via Laura Barrón-Lopez POLITICO — One of the most powerful Democratic-allied groups in D.C. is warning party members that they risk leaving women voters behind if they don’t back Biden’s social spending package. The Center for American Progress is pressing Democratic lawmakers to keep the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package as close to its original blueprint as possible, arguing that it’s vital for helping women workers hit hard by the pandemic. The group warns that simply passing an infrastructure bill would create a massive divergence in the economic recovery along gender lines.

“White House calls on OPEC+ to increase oil production as gas prices rise” via Andrew Freedman of Axios — The White House on Wednesday morning moved to address higher gas prices by directing the Federal Trade Commission to investigate any “illegal conduct” and “anti-competitive practices” involving gasoline prices, and leaning on OPEC+ members to boost production. In July, OPEC+ agreed to boost production by 400,000 barrels per day every month starting this month and lasting into 2022. In a statement released Wednesday morning, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan stated that unchecked higher gasoline costs risk harming the economic recovery. “While OPEC+ recently agreed to production increases, these increases will not fully offset previous production cuts that OPEC+ imposed during the pandemic until well into 2022,” Sullivan wrote.

— EPILOGUE TRUMP —

“What Jeffrey Rosen told U.S. senators: Donald Trump applied ‘persistent’ pressure to get Justice to discredit election” via Ann E. Marimow and Josh Dawsey of The Washington Post — In closed-door testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Rosen said he had to “persuade the President not to pursue a different path” at a high-stakes January meeting in which Trump considered ousting Rosen as the nation’s most powerful law enforcement officer. Rosen’s opening statement also characterized as “inexplicable” the actions of his Justice Department colleague, Jeffrey Clark, who was willing to push Trump’s false claims of election fraud and whom Trump considered installing as acting attorney general to replace Rosen.

What DeSantis is reading — “Trump PAC hires Iowa staff as war chest builds ahead of 2024” via Myah Ward of POLITICO — Trump’s Save America PAC has hired two political operatives from Iowa, a sign the former President hasn’t closed the door on a 2024 run for the White House. Eric Branstad and Alexander Latcham were hired with a “broad political portfolio focused on advancing Save America’s goals of electing strong, pro-Trump, America First conservatives,” a Save America spokesperson said. Latcham, who worked in the Trump White House in political affairs, moved back to Iowa earlier this year. Branstad also lives in Iowa and served as Trump’s Iowa state director. He later worked in the Commerce Department.

“Trump just won’t stop messing with Mitch McConnell” via Cameron Joseph of VICE — Trump couldn’t resist taking one more poke at the guy who was once his most important ally on Capitol Hill. “I have quietly said for years that McConnell is the most overrated man in politics — now I don’t have to be quiet anymore,” Trump groused in a Tuesday statement. “He is working so hard to give Biden a victory.” McConnell wants to move on. He doesn’t want to talk about Trump. He wants the GOP focused on the future. Trump’s latest barrage of attacks irritated some GOP senators. But it was telling that two of the Republican senators who helped negotiate the infrastructure package ended up opposing the final bill — both of whom just happen to be facing reelection next year.

“The spectacular implosion of Mike Lindell” via Aaron Blake of The Washington Post — Lindell has pushed many false, baseless and crazy theories about voter fraud, but the symposium was billed as focusing on one in particular: “irrefutable” proof that hackers backed by China stole the election for Biden. Lindell had the data, and he was going to show it to you over 72 hours. What’s more, his website promised to give $5 million to anybody who could “prove that Mike’s cyber data … is not valid.” Well, someone has stepped forward to debunk the data — or at least the claims Lindell is making about it. And it’s none other than the cyber expert Lindell himself hired. Josh Merritt did still claim that the data provide evidence of manipulated votes, but he made clear it’s not really all it’s cracked up to be.

“Conservative activist lawyer sues Roger Stone for defamation” via Brendan Farrington of The Associated Press — The conservative activist lawyer that sued China for $20 trillion over the coronavirus pandemic is now seeking $5 million in a defamation lawsuit against Stone, a Trump ally, over comments Stone made on a social media site popular with far-right extremists. Larry Klayman filed the lawsuit in Palm Beach County on Monday, arguing the political provocateur made a false statement about his status as a lawyer and levied a false accusation that Klayman had molested his children. Stone posted a comment on Gab that called Klayman a “warped former lawyer that the 11th circuit found guilty of molesting his own children.”

— CRISIS —

“‘We are in harm’s way’: Election officials fear for their personal safety amid torrent of false claims about voting” via Tom Hamburger, Rosalind S. Helderman and Amy Gardner of The Washington Post — In preparation for a vote on local tax assessments last week in Houghton County, Michigan, County Clerk Jennifer Kelly took extraordinary precautions, asking election staff in this remote northern Michigan community to record the serial numbers of voting machines, document the unbroken seals on tabulators and note in writing that no one had tampered with the equipment. Michael Siegrist, Clerk of Canton Township, followed similar steps, even organizing public seminars to explain how ballots are counted. Despite their efforts, they said they could not fend off an ongoing torrent of false claims and suspicions about voting procedures that have ballooned since Trump began his relentless attacks on the integrity of the 2020 election last year.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“Where’s Matt Gaetz? Not in his district; ‘He’s everywhere but here’” via Tom McLaughlin of Northwest Florida Daily News — Gaetz stood in front of hometown supporters March 29 and declared that he didn’t need to worry whether congressional leaders of either party liked him or not because the people in his district had his back. “You,” he told the cheering crowd, “give me the ability to approach this job in a much different way.” The day after the speech, The New York Times published a story about Gaetz being under investigation for possible sex trafficking. Once easily accessible to constituents and local media alike, the congressman could be counted on to discuss issues at regular “Open Gaetz” forums. But Gaetz hasn’t made an announced public appearance in Escambia, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, or Walton counties since the March 29 event.

— LOCAL NOTES —

“Tropical storm watches delayed for South Florida as Fred weakens. But heavy rain expected” via Robin Webb and David Fleshler of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Former Tropical Storm Fred began unraveling Thursday as it crossed the mountainous islands of the northern Caribbean Sea, leading authorities to delay tropical storm watches for South Florida. The storm’s top wind speed remained 35 mph, below tropical storm strength, according to the 2 p.m. Thursday advisory from the National Hurricane Center. And a Hurricane Hunter airplane found the storm barely had the closed circulation necessary for a tropical depression. But the storm is expected to regain power over the ocean and achieve its maximum wind speed of 60 mph in four days, down from an earlier prediction of 65 mph. At 2 p.m., its center was located between eastern Cuba and the southeastern Bahamas.

“Surfside condo collapse: Once together in mourning, Surfside now fuming; aims to sue county” via Wendy Rhodes of The Palm Beach Post — In the days following the collapse of Champlain Towers South, town, county, state and federal officials worked side by side, seeming to put politics aside while laser-focused on finding survivors, recovering victims, and providing support to the families of the missing, dead and displaced. But almost two months later, Surfside officials are livid at the lack of progress to investigate why the 12-story, 136-unit oceanfront condominium complex collapsed in the middle of the night, killing 98 people. Town leaders said it appears the county and court-appointed property receiver are preventing them access to both the collapse site and recovered debris, which is being stored in off-site warehouses and is critical to the town’s investigation.

“West Palm paid $75,000 to settle suit against officer with extensive disciplinary history” via Wayne Washington of The Palm Beach Post — West Palm Beach paid $75,000 last year as part of a settlement with a man who alleged that a city police officer with an extensive disciplinary history repeatedly punched him, choked him and knelt on his neck during a traffic stop in 2017. The officer, Frank Nelli, has been disciplined 15 times over the course of an 11-year career, The Palm Beach Post found in a review of department documents. Chief Frank Adderley fired Nelli in August 2020 after an investigation found that the officer repeatedly signed up for outside overtime work when he was supposed to be on duty. But an arbitrator, agreeing with the findings of a State Attorney’s Office investigator who faulted the police department computer tracking system, reinstated Nelli in July.

What Richard Corcoran is reading — “Hillsborough rejects idea to embrace Florida’s ban on ‘critical race theory’” via Marlene Sokol of the Tampa Bay Times — The Hillsborough County School Board firmly rejected a proposal Thursday to adopt a district policy that mirrors the state’s new rules on how to tackle racial issues in history class. Some questioned why the proposal, brought forward by board member Melissa Snively, would be made. And after a strong reaction by six of her colleagues, it was withdrawn. Snively acknowledged the policy was unnecessary, as the state has already made it clear that lessons in U.S. history must be based on the premise that the nation was founded on universal principles described in documents such as the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution.

“Pasco activists protest sheriff’s pre-crime policing program” via Creative Loafing — Last Saturday, Black Lives Matter New Port Richey gathered at the corner of U.S. Highway-19 and Ridge Road in Port Richey to protest Pasco County Sheriff’s Office controversial pre-crime policing program, which, in part, targets school children. As well, the group called for the complete removal of police from Pasco County Schools. During the protest, around 15 protesters decried the practices of Pasco law enforcement. Last year, Tampa Bay Times discovered that PCSO uses a pre-crime policing algorithm to create a list of students it believes are likely to commit a crime. PCSO then targeted those children and their families, which led to arrests and harassment. The group also spoke against the practice of police in prisons.

— TOP OPINION —

“Trump’s plot against America” via Mary Trump — Jan. 6, after I was finally able to turn off the news, the only two things I knew with absolute certainty were: one, that for the first time in our nation’s history there had not been a peaceful transfer of power, because my uncle, who could not accept his resounding defeat and the humiliation that came with it, had attempted to inspire a coup; and two, the next two weeks before Biden’s inauguration would be the most dangerous this country had ever lived through.

— OPINIONS —

“The pandemic shows why counting global deaths is essential” via the Bloomberg editorial board — The past 18 months have shown that accurately counting the dead is vital for protecting the living. At the outset of the pandemic, many countries lacked adequate registration systems, and others saw their processes break down under strain. This made it harder to track the spread of COVID-19 and deal with its consequences. Fixing this ought to be a global priority. Reliable information on mortality and morbidity can warn of growing public-health challenges, such as heart disease due to obesity and diabetes, or drug abuse. It can also help flag racial and other disparities that highlight inequalities in housing, jobs, and health care access.

“Everybody I know is pissed off” via Ronald Brownstein of The Atlantic — The vaccinated, across party lines, have kind of had it with the unvaccinated, an array of new polls suggests. While most state and national GOP leaders are focused on defending the rights of unvaccinated Americans, new polling shows that the large majority of vaccinated adults, including a substantial portion of Republicans, support tougher measures against those who have refused COVID-19 shots. These new results, shared exclusively with The Atlantic by several pollsters, reveal that significant majorities of people who have been vaccinated support vaccine mandates for health workers, government employees, college students, and airline travelers — even, in some surveys, for all Americans or all private-sector workers.

— ON TODAY’S SUNRISE —

The body of the legendary FSU Football Coach Bowden will lie in state in the Historic Capitol from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. for public viewing. In place of flowers, the family asks for charitable contributions to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Also on today’s Sunrise:

— Gov. DeSantis is dropping hints that the state may resume daily COVID-19 reports after cutting back to weekly reports in June — just before the summer spike began. But now the Governor says they can use those county-by-county breakdowns.

— House Democrats want more than just maybe. They want numbers. But until the state starts publishing those numbers again, Fried says you can always count on the feds.

— DeSantis is starting a new program to treat COVID-19 victims with Regeneron, and for once, it sounds like he’s taking the delta variant seriously.

— The Governor’s Office is also conceding they don’t have the authority to withhold the salaries of school board members and superintendents who voted to impose mask mandates at local schools.

— Sunrise looks at vaccine hesitancy and how to talk with people who won’t get the shot.

— And finally, three Florida Men used a shark to open a can of beer.

To listen, click on the image below:

— ALOE —

“Disney rallies after streaming subscriptions beat estimates” via Christopher Palmeri of Bloomberg — The Walt Disney Co. investors, like its customers, love a good story, and they got one Thursday when the entertainment giant reported better-than-expected quarterly results and a surge in streaming customers. Disney+, the flagship online TV business, grew to 116 million subscribers in the third quarter ended July 3, beating the 113.1 million that analysts expected. With its theme parks back open after the COVID-19 shutdown, Disney said earnings rose to 80 cents a share, excluding some items, beating the 55 cents analysts estimated.

