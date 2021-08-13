Reggie Gaffney touts nearly $200K July in Senate campaign launch

Jacksonville City Council member Reggie Gaffney showed an ability to level up with first-month fundraising in his Senate bid.

The Democrat announced raising almost $200,000 for the bid, via a Friday news release.

For July, Gaffney’s campaign reported contributions of $47,190. The Friends of Reggie Gaffney committee posted contributions of $151,750.

“I think our fundraising numbers show that people respect the work I have done in this community,” he said. “Those that supported me know I will continue to work for my people. All I can say is thank you for your faith and trust.”

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Jacksonville Kennel Club were among the donors to the committee, along with three unnamed entries, including one using a PO box in Tallahassee (1563 Capital Circle SE, # 395) previously linked to Republican political committees.

Gaffney will likely draw from Republican supporters, and how they show such support will be worth watching.

Elected to Council in 2015 and reelected in 2019 — with over two-thirds of the vote — Gaffney launched his Senate campaign in early July.

He is not expected to be the only serious candidate in the race: Rep. Tracie Davis, in her third term representing House District 13, would seem to be the establishment Democratic choice.

As for Gaffney, his increasing visibility in local media suggests the local power structure is coalescing behind him for the Primary. Davis, meanwhile, has battled COVID-19 and has been stymied in launching a campaign.

Another Democrat, political newcomer Brooklyn Owen, is in the Primary field but hasn’t reported any fundraising through months as a candidate. Republican Binod Kumar, a Republican, is also running.

Incumbent Sen. Audrey Gibson is termed out in 2022. SD 6 encompasses much of central Duval County, and the party registration favors whichever Democrat nominee makes it to the General Election.