Board of Education plans another emergency meeting on school mask issue

School mask wars continue to rage in Florida as the state clashes with local leaders about what’s best for children during a pandemic.

The Florida Department of Education noticed its second emergency Board of Education meeting about mask policies in schools Aug. 17 at 4 p.m.

Board members will consider two school districts defying Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order prohibiting schools from requiring masks and threatening to defund school districts that defy his order. The state Board of Education passed an emergency rule to support this executive order.

The Board has given two school districts who have implemented mask requirements, Alachua and Broward, until Friday to respond to its inquiries about compliance with its emergency rule.

“Failure to faithfully follow the Parent’s Bill of Rights and the Department of Health’s emergency rule endangers the safety and educational opportunities of students in these districts and has the potential to cause learning loss for these students.”

At-risk for the school districts are cuts to funding, but the penalties didn’t play out quite as DeSantis’ original threat intended. DeSantis’ executive order threatened to cut school district budgets where mask mandates were issued, but later he walked that back, saying he would only cut salaries for school board members and superintendents who implemented the requirements.

But the Governor’s office acknowledged Thursday the state can only cut a school district’s budget in an amount equaling the school board member and superintendent salaries. Ultimately it would be up to the school district to decide where to cut that funding.

Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran will decide whether to enforce the penalties.

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried has vowed to work with the White House to find a way for the federal government to pick up the tab for any funding losses schools incur as a result of mask policies that follow U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines that advise indoor masking for all teachers and students regardless of vaccination status.

Other school districts have sidestepped the DeSantis’ policy but not quite as boldly as Alachua and Broward counties. Many school districts are requiring masks but are allowing opt-outs if parents fill out paperwork.

The ire over DeSantis’ policy has led to a lawsuit from parents of students with disabilities. That lawsuit claims preventing schools from enforcing mask requirements could be deadly for students with disabilities who are at a high risk for illness, especially in children under 12 who are not yet eligible for the vaccine.

The first day of school in Alachua County was Tuesday, Aug. 10.

The first day of school in Broward County is set for Aug. 18.