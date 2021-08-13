August 13, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

J.C. Bermudez raises $23K in first month of bid for Miami-Dade Commission

Jesse SchecknerAugust 13, 20216min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Weekly COVID-19 report shows more signs South Florida case counts are peaking

HeadlinesTallahassee

Tallahassee businessman J.T. Burnette found guilty on 5 public corruption charges

2022Headlines

Ron DeSantis cancels Nevada fundraising trip as Tropical Depression Fred threatens Florida’s west coast

Doral Mayor Juan Carlos Bermudez art
A controversial land annexation could shake things up.

Doral Mayor Juan Carlos “J.C.” Bermudez raised $23,000 in July, his first month of fundraising for his currently unopposed bid for the Miami-Dade Commission seat representing District 12, records his campaign filed this week show.

Nearly half came from the county’s booming construction and real estate market for which Doral has been a hotspot.

Bermudez, Doral’s first elected Mayor, has overseen much of the city’s development over his two terms in the role spanning 15 years, and he’s surely made many industry friends along the way.

The Miami-Dade Commission is a nonpartisan board and, as such, candidates for the 13-seat legislative body run without listing their political affiliations. But one need only look at the political committees contributing to his campaign to confirm that Bermudez, a longtime Republican according to his voter registration, maintains strong GOP support.

Bermudez received $1,000 checks from Republican-aligned political committees including Florida Rep. Demi Busatta Cabrera’s People Above Politics, Rep. Vance Aloupis’ The Right Future for Florida and Republican National Lawyers Association member Jesus Suarez’s Building Better Conservatism and People for Ethical Government.

All four committees also gave matching $1,000 donations to Republican Reps. Bryan Avila and Anthony Rodriguez, who are running for Miami-Dade Commission Districts 6 and 10, respectively.

Bermudez is vying for the Commission seat now occupied by Chair Jose “Pepe” Diaz, a former Mayor of the neighboring city of Sweetwater who has served on the county legislative board since 2002.

It’s been rumored Diaz, who represents both Doral and Sweetwater from the County Commission dais, is eying another run for Sweetwater Mayor when he vacates his seat next year due to term limits.

The potential semi-switcheroo may make for an interesting showdown if both men succeed in getting elected. Doral and Sweetwater want to annex a business-rich, 1,200-acre area both cities abut containing distribution centers for Amazon, Goya Foods, UPS and John Deere, as well as Telemundo, Topgolf and freight forwarding company Interport Logistics. The land and properties within it represent roughly $1 million per year in municipal tax revenues.

Diaz, in July, succeeded in passing a fast-tracked ordinance imposing new annexation restrictions that blocked Sweetwater, but not Doral, from being able to annex the area.

Diaz’s move was akin to “changing the rules in the middle of the game,” the Miami Herald quoted Bermudez as saying. “He is benefiting the city where he was once the Mayor and apparently where he wants to be Mayor again.”

But it’s not game over yet. If Bermudez is elected and Doral’s annexation application doesn’t go through by November, he has the political capital to possibly reverse Diaz’s ordinance. Bermudez’s vice chairmanship of the county’s powerful transportation planning board, which includes all 13 Miami-Dade Commissioners, nine municipal officials and a School Board member, is one of myriad local leadership roles he’s held during his tenure as a public official.

A third player who is already involved in the annexation fracas may still enter the fray: current Sweetwater Mayor Orlando Lopez, whose second term ends in 2023. Lopez, who has yet to say whether he’ll run for Diaz’s seat, dismissed Doral’s claim to the area, telling the Herald the move was nothing more than a “power grab” meant to make “a rich city richer.”

Lopez’s predecessor, former interim Mayor Jose M. Diaz, whom Lopez succeeded in booting from the 2015 Sweetwater mayoral race by citing Florida’s “resign to run” law, has thrown his support behind Bermudez in the form of a $1,000 campaign contribution.

Post Views: 117

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousLow-income community advocate leads in District 2 Miami-Dade County Commission money race

nextRon DeSantis cancels Nevada fundraising trip as Tropical Depression Fred threatens Florida's west coast

One comment

  • Anna

    August 13, 2021 at 6:12 pm

    My neighbor’s aunt makes 62 every hour on the internet..iil she has been without work for eight months but the previous month her revenue was 19022 only working on the laptop 5 hours a day..

    check this…… http://PayBuzz1.com

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn
Categories