August 13, 2021
Ron DeSantis cancels Nevada fundraising trip as Tropical Depression Fred threatens Florida’s west coast
Gov. Ron DeSantis at the EOC.

Jacob Ogles

IMG_4705
DeSantis had been scheduled to attend a political fundraiser.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has canceled a political trip to Nevada in the face of a tropical depression threatening South and Southwest Florida.

“Governor DeSantis is not attending the event in Nevada due to a tropical depression that is expected to become Tropical Storm Fred,” confirmed Helen Aguirre Ferre, executive director of the Republican Party of Florida.

While Tropical Storm Fred was blunted somewhat as it crossed Cuba and downgraded to a depression, the system is expected to pick up strength rapidly as it moves north.

The National Hurricane Center forecasts Fred will be a tropical storm again by the time it makes landfall in the Florida Keys early Saturday.

DeSantis was slated to attend a fundraiser Friday evening with former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt for Arkansas U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton. News of the fundraising event was first reported by Florida Politics and the trip’s cancellation was first reported by POLITICO.

DeSantis was also set to headline the sold-out 6th Annual Basque Fry on Saturday. The event was being held by Laxalt’s Morning in Nevada PAC. Laxalt and DeSantis are long-time friends. Other featured speakers include former Germany Ambassador Richard Grenell, Club for Growth President David McIntosh, American Conservative Union Chair Matt Schlepp, California Rep. Michelle Steel and author Vivek Ramaswamy.

But the weather doesn’t take a break for political fundraising. Fred appears on a path to hit the Keys on Saturday and to make landfall in Northwest Florida early Monday, slamming the state’s west coast with severe rain and weather in the meantime.

The model storm paths released as of Friday afternoon show almost the entire coast at risk. A tropical storm watch is in effect in Florida Bay and in the Keys west of Ocean Reef to the Dry Tortugas, while a tropical storm watch covers the southwest coast of Florida from Englewood south and east of Ocean Reef.

It’s not the first time this summer that DeSantis’ duties as Governor stood in the path of political travel. The Governor did not appear at a rally held by former President Donald Trump in order to monitor search and rescue efforts after a condominium collapse in Surfside.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

  • Zhombre

    August 13, 2021 at 4:48 pm

    So the a-holes spent all that money on the DeathSantis in town advertising in Vegas for naught. What a pity.

    • Tom

      August 13, 2021 at 4:51 pm

      LMAO.

  • Anna

    August 13, 2021 at 6:11 pm

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

