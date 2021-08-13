Joe Biden administration backs school boards defying Ron DeSantis’ mask mandate ban

The Biden administration says it will back up school board members and superintendents that impose school mask mandates against Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ orders.

The DeSantis administration has threatened to withhold funding for school districts that violate state rules that allow for parents to opt their children out of mask mandates. Withheld funds would target school district administrators’ paychecks.

In a letter to DeSantis Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran Friday, U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said the federal government could use Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds to backfill withheld salaries.

“In other words, any threat by Florida to withhold salaries from superintendents and school board members who are working to protect students and educators (or to levy other financial penalties) can be addressed using ESSER funds at the sole and complete discretion of Florida school districts,” Cardona said.

DeSantis’ press secretary, Christina Pushaw, said Cardona’s letter does not change Florida’s course of action. And if school boards persist in violating the law, they could face further punishment. Pushaw hoped criminal charges wouldn’t be necessary.

Alachua and Broward county public schools are currently defying DeSantis’ prohibition of school mask mandates and the Department of Health’s rules requiring the parental opt out option. Both districts are asking parents for a doctor’s note to opt their children out of mask requirements.

Leon County Schools had a similar mask mandate in place before backing down following the further threats from Corcoran’s office.

“I want you to know that the U.S. Department of Education stands with you,” Cardona wrote in a letter to the Florida Association of School Administrators.

The latest in the showdown comes caps off the first week of school for many of Florida’s public school districts.

The DeSantis administration maintains that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance on masks is not based on substantial evidence, particularly regarding younger children. Relying on that guidance undermines the letter, Pushaw said.

However, most medical experts agree wearing masks helps mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The Florida Department of Education on Friday announced an emergency Board of Education meeting to react to Alachua and Broward County’s orders. The meeting, slated for Tuesday at 4 p.m., is the board’s second emergency meeting on mask requirements this month.

The state gave the districts until 5 p.m., Friday to explain how schools would be complying with the Governor’s emergency order. In its letter, Broward County School Board said to bring on the investigation, citing the district’s responsibility to educate students with disabilities, along with the skyrocketing numbers of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the county.

“Prioritizing parent-choice over safety and the advice of health experts in the CDC and the American Academy of Pediatrics threatens the safety in schools and does not promote a secure environment for students; thus, it is in direct violation of the Florida Constitutional mandates,” the letter to Corcoran says.