Simply Healthcare pop-up vaccine sites set for Sunday, Monday in Miami

Last week, Simply Healthcare also partnered with Bethel Apostolic Church and the Florida Department of Health to host a COVID-19 vaccine pop-up following church services. The goal: to get more residents vaccinated as cases surge across the state.

The event comes as South Florida, and the state, are reporting staggering numbers of new COVID-19 cases. In the last week, Miami-Dade County had 21,561 newly-confirmed cases,

The case positivity rate in Miami-Dade — which has the highest share of eligible residents vaccinated in the tri-county area — sat at 12.4% this past week.

Hospitals too are seeing resources sapped. Some hospital systems have paused elective surgeries. And doctors in the region report an uptick in younger patients, some of whom are younger than 12 and thus not yet old enough to receive the vaccine.

As far as vaccination rates, Miami-Dade reported 44,622 vaccine doses administered in the last week. So far, 83% of 12-and-up population now vaccinated.