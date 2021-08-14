August 14, 2021
Simply Healthcare pop-up vaccine sites set for Sunday, Monday in Miami
Getting the vaccine is safer, but delta still rages on. Image via AP.

Simply Healthcare will be hosting at least three pop-up vaccine sites on Sunday and Monday in Fort Lauderdale and Miami.

The vaccination sites will be held at churches and will offer free COVID-19 vaccines.

For those in Fort Lauderdale, Mount Olivet Seventh Day Adventist Church at 649 NW 15th Way will be hosting a vaccine pop-up event, from 2 p.m. through 5 p.m.

In Miami, two vaccine sites are set at at First Deliverance Church of God In Christ (6229 NW 11th St) from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday and at Bethel Apostolic Temple (1855 NW 119th St) from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday.

Last week, Simply Healthcare also partnered with Bethel Apostolic Church and the Florida Department of Health to host a COVID-19 vaccine pop-up following church services. The goal: to get more residents vaccinated as cases surge across the state.

The event comes as South Florida, and the state, are reporting staggering numbers of new COVID-19 cases. In the last week, Miami-Dade County had 21,561 newly-confirmed cases,

The case positivity rate in Miami-Dade — which has the highest share of eligible residents vaccinated in the tri-county area — sat at 12.4% this past week.

Hospitals too are seeing resources sapped. Some hospital systems have paused elective surgeries. And doctors in the region report an uptick in younger patients, some of whom are younger than 12 and thus not yet old enough to receive the vaccine.

As far as vaccination rates, Miami-Dade reported 44,622 vaccine doses administered in the last week. So far, 83% of 12-and-up population now vaccinated.

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

