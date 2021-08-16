Fundraising slow first week in August for St. Pete City Council District 4 race

Lisset Hanewicz is still the top fundraiser in the District 4 race for the St. Petersburg City Council, although opponent Clifford Hobbs III had the biggest haul in the latest fundraising report.

Hobbs, a local bartender, raised $780 in the most recent finance period, which covers July 31 through Aug. 6. The candidate also had the most donors in that period, with about 20 individual contributors.

However, despite Hobbs’ landing the top spot in the latest report, his fundraising totals pale in comparison to Hanewicz, who is considered a frontrunner in the race. With that week’s haul, Hobbs has collected a total of $24,329, while Hanewicz has brought in $79,644 since she entered the race in February. That includes $5,500 in self-funding.

Hanewicz, a former prosecutor for the Pasco-Pinellas State Attorney’s Office, raised $275 in the same period from two donors.

Her top competitor, Raymond James executive Tom Mullins, recorded no donations in the same reporting period.

Mullins has so far brought in $66,090 since launching his campaign in May. His total includes $50,000 in self-funding.

Hanewicz spent the most in the most recent reporting period, dishing out $5,435 primarily on consulting services. Mullins spent $4,264 on marketing and consultation services.

So far, Hanewicz has spent a total of $47,513 leaving her with $32,131 on hand as she enters the final weeks leading up to the Aug. 24 Primary Election. Mullins has spent $31,656, leaving him with $34,434 available.

During the same period, Hobbs spent $596, primarily on postage. So far, Hobbs has spent $23,721, leaving him with just $608 on hand.

Candidate Jarib Figueredo collected $554 and spent $16 on bank fees. So far, Figueredo has raised $11,960 and has spent $5,933.

Douglas O’Dowd raised $500 in the latest period from one donor and has collected $6,731 to date. O’Dowd spent $132 on printing and has dished out $3,767 in total.

The group is running to succeed current City Council member Darden Rice. Rice is leaving office due to term limits and is running for Mayor. She has yet to endorse in the race.

The district encompasses Crescent Lake and Historic Old Northeast up to the Meadowlawn and Fossil Park neighborhoods.