August 16, 2021
Ballard Partners enters ‘strategic alliance’ with one of California’s top lobbying firms

quintana ballard art
'Ballard Partners is committed to fully serving our clients’ needs wherever they may arise.'

Ballard Partners is making inroads into California, entering into a partnership with one of the lobbying firms in the nation’s largest state.

The Florida-based firm will team up with RESOLUTE Co to ensure that Ballard Partners’ extensive roster of clients has access to an on-the-ground team in California.

“Ballard Partners is committed to fully serving our clients’ needs wherever they may arise,” firm founder and President Brian Ballard said. “With hundreds of premiere clients already being served in seven offices in Florida and Washington, DC, this strategic alliance now allows us to provide our clients with greater advocacy reach in the largest state in the nation. I am pleased to be affiliated with the top-notch team of professionals at Resolute.”

RESOLUTE Co has a team of nine veteran lobbyists — all partners — in Sacramento, and the firm has extensive expertise in a wide range of issue areas, including high-tech/social media, finance, energy, education, water, health, education and gaming.

The RESOLUTE Co team, whose partners are consistently named among the most influential advocates in California, provides clients with strategy development, policy analysis, relationship-building, campaign consulting, public communications and direct lobbying services.

“Our firm is honored to forge this strategic alliance with one of the nation’s top lobbying firms,” said David Quintana, a founding partner at RESOLUTE Co. “With our new relationship with Ballard Partners, Resolute can offer our clients the significant highest-level bipartisan reach that Ballard brings both in Washington, DC and the megastate of Florida.”

Ballard Partners is one of the top firms in the state and Washington, with offices in D.C., Tallahassee, West Palm Beach, Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Tampa and Tel Aviv, Israel.

Though the firm greatly expanded under the Donald Trump administration due to Ballard’s strong ties to the former President, the firm has built a bipartisan reputation.

That’s largely because of the firm’s diverse team, which includes prominent Democrats. Among them is former U.S. Rep. Robert Wexler, who was recently named managing partner of Ballard Partners’ Washington office.

Ballard Partners has long been one of the top-earning firms in Florida, with quarterly reports routinely breaking the $5 million level — a figure few firms can match.

