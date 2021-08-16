T.K. Waters jumps into increasingly crowded Jacksonville Sheriff’s race

And then there were four.

In an indication that the race for Jacksonville Sheriff will be a battle royale yet again, Republican T.K. Waters added his name to an increasingly crowded field of high-ranking officers seeking the ultimate promotion.

“I am running to be the next Jacksonville Sheriff because I have devoted my professional life to improving this city and serving the people who call it home. I want to build on the successful initiatives our office is currently pursuing and enhance our commitment to a service and partnership mentality with the community. As your next Sheriff, I am committed to service, driven by my diverse experience in the agency, and will strive to deliver the excellence in law enforcement that our community deserves. Together, we can continue to make Jacksonville an even better place to live, work and raise a family.” Waters said Monday.

Waters is the current Chief of Investigations. He started his law enforcement career three decades ago as a corrections officer and worked through the ranks.

With more than a year and a half before the first election (an open Primary) in March 2023, it’s becoming clear the field will crowd to such a degree that this goes to a May runoff.

The leading fundraiser in the field currently is Democrat Lakesha Burton. She has close to half a million dollars on hand between hard money and her political committee, including roughly $15,000 raised in July. Democratic opponent Wayne Clark launched with just over $6,000, which doesn’t bode well for actual viability. Republican Mat Nemeth has also filed but has yet to report money raised because he filed in August.

The date to watch is Sept. 10, which will be the first filing deadline for Waters and Nemeth. Waters is working with political consultant Tim Baker, which suggests the fundraising will be there for him.

In 2015, seven candidates filed. So this field may not be filled out yet.