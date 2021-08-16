August 16, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Copley Gerdes maintains lead in District 1 City Council fundraising race

Kelly HayesAugust 16, 20213min0

Related Articles

St. Pete

Fundraising slow first week in August for St. Pete City Council District 4 race

St. Pete

Stephanie Meyer will try again to win a seat on Pinellas County School Board

HeadlinesSt. Pete

State Attorney Andrew Warren backs Ken Welch

gerdes art
Gerdes is the son of Council member Robert Blackmon’s predecessor, Charlie Gerdes.

Copley Gerdes maintained his fundraising lead in the four-candidate race for District 1 on the St. Petersburg City Council.

Gerdes, who works as the growth and development director for Northwestern Mutual of Tampa Bay, collected $3,725 in the latest finance report, which covered the first week of August. His most recent haul brings his total to $43,640, making him the highest fundraiser in the race.

Gerdes’ latest haul comes from eight contributors, including three $1,000 donations from the Realtors Political Advocacy Committee, the Realtors Political Action Committee Florida and the Realtors Political Activity Committee Florida.

Fellow Democrat John Hornbeck, who ran unsuccessfully for the seat two years ago, collected $1,775 this period, which includes $1,000 in self-funding and four individual contributors. That brings Hornbeck’s total to $10,203.

Republican Bobbie Shay Lee, a lobbyist and former cheerleader for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, raised $250 in the latest period from two donors. Lee has so far brought in $27,995, making her the second highest fundraising in the line-up.

Ed Carlsona retired Air Force Captaindid not report any fundraising this past period, and has so far raised $22,995.

Gerdes was also the top spender, dishing out $6,699 between advertising and consulting services. So far, Gerdes has spent $37,719 leaving him with $5,921 as he enters the final weeks leading up to the Aug. 24 Primary Election.

Lee spent $4,276 this period on postage services and credit card processing fees. So far, Lee has spent $21,597, leaving her with $6,398 in available spending money.

Hornbeck will start next period with only $964 cash on hand after spending $9,239 since the start of his campaign, including $1,412 in the latest report on staffing and social media.

Carlson spent the least this past period, only dishing out $80 on a campaign banner. So far, Carlson has spent $21,279 and will enter the next week with $1,716.

The four candidates are vying to replace City Council member Robert Blackmon, who is leaving office to run for Mayor. Gerdes is the son of Blackmon’s predecessor, Charlie Gerdes, who held the seat two consecutive terms before Blackmon.

Post Views: 109

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousT.K. Waters jumps into increasingly crowded Jacksonville Sheriff's race

nextJason Fischer, leaving House, files for Duval Property Appraiser

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn
Categories