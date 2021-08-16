Copley Gerdes maintains lead in District 1 City Council fundraising race

Copley Gerdes maintained his fundraising lead in the four-candidate race for District 1 on the St. Petersburg City Council.

Gerdes, who works as the growth and development director for Northwestern Mutual of Tampa Bay, collected $3,725 in the latest finance report, which covered the first week of August. His most recent haul brings his total to $43,640, making him the highest fundraiser in the race.

Gerdes’ latest haul comes from eight contributors, including three $1,000 donations from the Realtors Political Advocacy Committee, the Realtors Political Action Committee Florida and the Realtors Political Activity Committee Florida.

Fellow Democrat John Hornbeck, who ran unsuccessfully for the seat two years ago, collected $1,775 this period, which includes $1,000 in self-funding and four individual contributors. That brings Hornbeck’s total to $10,203.

Republican Bobbie Shay Lee, a lobbyist and former cheerleader for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, raised $250 in the latest period from two donors. Lee has so far brought in $27,995, making her the second highest fundraising in the line-up.

Ed Carlson, a retired Air Force Captain, did not report any fundraising this past period, and has so far raised $22,995.

Gerdes was also the top spender, dishing out $6,699 between advertising and consulting services. So far, Gerdes has spent $37,719 leaving him with $5,921 as he enters the final weeks leading up to the Aug. 24 Primary Election.

Lee spent $4,276 this period on postage services and credit card processing fees. So far, Lee has spent $21,597, leaving her with $6,398 in available spending money.

Hornbeck will start next period with only $964 cash on hand after spending $9,239 since the start of his campaign, including $1,412 in the latest report on staffing and social media.

Carlson spent the least this past period, only dishing out $80 on a campaign banner. So far, Carlson has spent $21,279 and will enter the next week with $1,716.

The four candidates are vying to replace City Council member Robert Blackmon, who is leaving office to run for Mayor. Gerdes is the son of Blackmon’s predecessor, Charlie Gerdes, who held the seat two consecutive terms before Blackmon.