August 16, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Charlie Crist announces nearly $500K in federal assistance for Tampa Bay’s manatee crisis
Image via FWC.

Haley BrownAugust 16, 20213min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Lobbying compensation: The Southern Group holds onto No. 1, CCC surges to No. 2

HeadlinesInfluence

Personnel note: Florida Bar elevates Jennifer Krell Davis to comms director

HeadlinesSouth Florida

SEIU Florida endorses Dale Holness in crowded race to replace Alcee Hastings

image002
Florida's manatees have been dying at unprecedented rates.

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist announced on his congressional Twitter account Monday that federal dollars are headed to the Tampa Bay area to help save the area’s dying manatees.

Crist said U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is providing nearly $500,000 to help stave off manatee deaths occurring at unprecedented levels across the state.

Much of that funding, according to Crist, will go toward Tampa Bay organizations working to save the manatees.

July closed with an additional 61 manatee deaths, bringing the state’s total recorded manatee deaths for 2021 as of Aug. 6 to 905.

Florida’s manatee deaths are on track to more than double deaths in 2020 if the current rate continues.

The record-breaking deaths were enough for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife to declare an Unusual Mortality Event in February. Federal and state wildlife officials are investigating the cause.

State officials said the manatees are primarily dying from starvation due to the loss of seagrass beds.

“Unprecedented manatee mortality due to starvation was documented on the Atlantic coast this past winter and spring. Most deaths occurred during the colder months when manatees migrated to and through the Indian River Lagoon, where the majority of seagrass has died off,” explained the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission in its publication of the manatee death counts.

Scientists are exploring both short and longterm and small and large-scale response options, including aquatic habitat restoration, according to FWC.

The state agency also suggested “watercraft-related mortality to continue to be recognized as a concern for the population.”

Florida lawmakers appropriated $8 million for the state’s beloved sea cows this past Session to help restore seagrass and to help identify the root causes of the starvation of manatees seen over the past winter, particularly in the Indian River Lagoon.

The previous manatee die-off record was set in 2013 at 830.

The federal government says approximately 6,300 manatees live in Florida waters, up from about 1,300 in the early 1990s.

Post Views: 62

Haley Brown

Haley Brown covers state government for FloridaPolitics.com. Previously, Haley covered the West Virginia Legislature and anchored weekend newscasts for WVVA in Bluefield, W.Va. Haley is a Florida native and a graduate of the University of Florida. You can reach her at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousNikki Fried and high schooler with cerebral palsy condemn school mask mandate ban

nextSEIU Florida endorses Dale Holness in crowded race to replace Alcee Hastings

One comment

  • Alicia

    August 16, 2021 at 2:59 pm

    Stay at home mom Kelly Richards from New York after resigning from her full time job managed to average from $6000-$8000 a month from freelancing at home…

    This is how she done it… rb.gy/mpermp

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn
Categories