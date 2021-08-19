Joe Henderson: School masks are about safety for all, not parental choice

Let’s boil the argument against mandatory masks in Florida schools to its essence. Anti-maskers continually bleat that it’s about freedom and parental choice, but that’s a misdirection play. It’s about keeping teachers and students safe from a deadly virus, and that’s all that matters.

As of Tuesday, more than 8,800 Hillsborough County students are in quarantine after exposure to someone infected with COVID-19. That’s an increase of about 2,400 since Monday.

Most of them probably won’t become deathly ill or require hospitalization, but what’s an acceptable number of serious illnesses or even deaths? What if you were the parent or sibling of one of those casualties?

Anti-maskers seem to argue that their freedom to spread germs trumps your child’s health. That apparently is a minority opinion. A new poll by Axios/Ipsos showed 69% support for the ability of local school boards to require mandatory masks.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Hillsborough School Board held an emergency meeting to consider defying Gov. Ron DeSantis and making school masks mandatory. After going two hours over the planned meeting time, the Board voted to require mandatory masks, with medical opt-outs, for 30 days.

It’s a little vague.

Before that, the war on science and knowledge was on full display.

I listened as multiple speakers dismissed the safety experts say masks provide, maybe because they heard Tucker Carlson say that. Most of them, I suspect, wouldn’t be accepted to Duke University (full disclosure: nor would I).

On June 30, Duke released a study that said, and I quote, “North Carolina schools were highly successful in preventing the transmission of COVID-19 within school buildings. The report found in part that masks effectively prevented COVID-19 transmission even without physical distancing in schools and on buses.”

The people at Duke know more about this topic than the naysayers who spoke at the Hillsborough meeting. I’m sorry if that hurts anyone’s feelings (not really), but it’s a fact.

Dr. Douglas A. Holt, director of the county’s Department of Health, was asked if masks can make a difference in schools.

“I believe it will reduce infections in schools,” he said.

How did we get here?

That’s easy: ignorance fueled by politics.

The late Claude Kirk, a Republican who governed Florida from 1967-71, was a maverick, disrupter, and always happy to engage in a war of words as long as it got his name in the newspaper.

“The garden of controversy must be continually cultivated,” he famously told Time magazine. “Otherwise, nobody knows you are alive.”

DeSantis wasn’t born until 11 years after Kirk made that statement, but he must have done some research on the subject of garden-variety controversy. He appears to revel in it in a way that Kirk would have loved.

That’s especially true when the subject is mandatory masks in Florida schools. It’s damn-the-torpedoes (or deadly viruses). The man who detests mandates from Washington appears to delight in telling mayors and school boards what to do.

He doesn’t like it when those same people push back, though.

“If you make it about me, you get on CNN,” DeSantis said. “They’ll like you if you do that.”

Well, it’s sauce for the gander. When DeSantis makes it about masks, he gets on Fox. They like him if he does that. The Tampa Bay Times reported that DeSantis regularly coordinates appearances with the personalities there.

Fox loved it on Tuesday when the state Board of Education decided the school boards in Alachua and Broward counties violated the law by requiring school masks unless a student has a medical exemption. DeSantis wants to give that control to parents, which takes us back to the earlier point.

In most cases, parents don’t know enough about how the virus spreads to make a choice that will potentially affect others. I’m not trying to insult them; that’s simply a fact.

I trust the people who spent years studying these issues. A large majority of medical experts say that masks help keep people safe. That’s good enough for me.