Ron DeSantis urges caution on COVID-19 booster shots

In West Palm Beach Wednesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis again addressed the issue of vaccinations, urging caution when it comes to booster shots.

“Talk to your physician and see what’s right for you,” the Governor advised, highlighting another monoclonal treatment site in South Florida.

“This has not been something that I think has been trialed clinically yet,” DeSantis said. “So the FDA hasn’t done it. Whatever’s been approved will be available for people.”

A pharmacy would, he added, “simply fill whatever fits the emergency use authorization.”

“We’re not going to try to block that. That’s going to be people’s choices. At the same time, I have not seen any trial data on boosters. The (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) warned a month ago that there could be effects. So I think people are going to have to look at all that,” DeSantis advised.

“We have a massive surplus of vaccine across the country. I don’t know how many people are going to want booster shots but even if a lot want them, I think they’re going to be able to do that no problem.”

DeSantis noted the “waning efficacy” of vaccines as delta has emerged, and also in the remarks urged people to follow his lead and “be honest” regarding what vaccines can and can’t do.

“We’ve got to be honest with people. There are people who are vaccinated who are testing positive. It’s almost always very mild, and it was the right thing to do, and it is protecting them from severe outcomes,” he said.

“I think there’s protection against severe outcomes,” DeSantis added. but noted that even in heavily vaccinated Israel, “they’re seeing a wave.”

“We’ve been very honest, providing people with the information,” DeSantis said.

He went on to describe how he “was working every single day, criss-crossing this state” increasing access to vaccinations, including for homebound seniors.

“I got criticized for doing it,” DeSantis related.

“Since December, there hasn’t been an issue we’ve devoted more time to than administering vaccines,” DeSantis noted, including 50 public events.

The Governor noted the CDC is now paralleling his guidance that vaccine efficacy can wane.

“I wasn’t downplaying it. I was being honest,” DeSantis said, taking issue with President Joe Biden having said that “if you get the vaccine, you won’t get COVID.”

“We’re a huge state, a very diverse state. We have a lot of distinct communities. And different regions of the state all have their own different vibes,” DeSantis said, noting that despite that diversity Florida is tops in the region in vaccination rates.

DeSantis stressed that while everyone who wanted a shot could get one, he also respected the right to refuse vaccinations.

“When we did the first nursing homes last December,” DeSantis said that different people had different responses to a “tough nine months” and the seeming culmination of the vaccination. Some didn’t want the shot.

“There were some of the residents who did not want to do the vaccine,” DeSantis recounted. “They had their reasons. Some of them had prior health (concerns.) But I wasn’t going to second guess that.”