Florida expects to recover $5 million after domestic violence nonprofit scandal

Florida expects to recover nearly $5 million in assets the state contends were stolen by a non-profit organization set up to fund state-supported programs to combat domestic violence.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and Attorney General Ashley Moody on Wednesday in Orlando announced a settlement with the former Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence and its former CEO Tiffany Carr, with the state receiving money and other assets held by the organization’s foundation and Carr herself.

In the settlement, the foundation is being dissolved and its assets liquidated, Moody said.

Carr and the coalition were charged with elaborate schemes to funnel money intended for domestic violence programs throughout the state into her pocket.

At least $1.1 million of the recovered money will go toward help for domestic violence survivors, DeSantis said

The settlement, arising from a lawsuit Florida filed in Circuit Court in Leon County, ends a long run by the coalition as the go-to organization to administer state support for domestic violence programs throughout Florida.

Fueled by preceding media reports, a House investigation determined that while shelters across the state suffered from funding shortages, Carr received a more than $7.5 million salary over the course of three years as CEO. Moreover, Carr raked in more than eight years’ worth of paid time off.

“The power that this group was given for almost 20 years and the misrepresentation of appropriation of state and federal funds is inexcusable. It should not have happened. And it cannot be allowed to happen in other organizations that may be getting funding from the state of Florida,” DeSantis said.

In May, a Leon County Circuit Judge appointed a receiver to account for and distribute assets.

Moody said most of the misappropriated money was funneled to Carr as compensation for “paid time off,” which “allowed them to conceal the excessive compensation paid to Carr,” Moody said.

Carr received millions of dollars in paid time off compensation, at one point billing the board 465 days of paid time-off in a single year.

There have been no criminal proceedings yet against Carr or others in the case. However, Moody said the civil settlement does not affect any potential criminal proceedings.

“We look forward to making sure that folks that are entrusted with monies and responsibilities in the state of Florida, whether you have been given that trust by voters, whether you are given that trust by this administration, you will be held accountable if you violate that trust,” Moody said.