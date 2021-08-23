‘Was it worth it?’: Gov. DeSantis excoriates AP for Regeneron-donor story

In a strongly worded letter to The Associated Press, Gov. Ron DeSantis criticized the news organization for writing and defending its “political smear” against him.

The Governor wrote the letter after the news wire reported his Press Secretary, Christina Pushaw, was suspended from Twitter for “abusive behavior” it says led to threats against reporter Brendan Farrington. Twitter locked her account for 12 hours beginning Friday night.

The suspension came after Pushaw encouraged her 21,800 followers to harass Farrington, who published a story Tuesday about a top DeSantis donor’s link to a hedge fund that invested in Regeneron, which produces a drug used to treat COVID-19.

“You succeeded in publishing a misleading, clickbait headline about one of your political opponents, but at the expense of deterring individuals infected with COVID from seeking life-saving treatment, which will cost lives,” DeSantis said. “Was it worth it?”

DeSantis, who has urged Florida residents to get vaccinated, has been promoting Regeneron across the state as an alternative and/or supplement to vaccinations ahead of the state opening sites to administer the drug.

While the headline of Farrington’s story drew attention to the donor’s investment in Regeneron, the story details how the hedge fund invested more in vaccine manufacturers, but notes that “the relationship (with Regeneron) has generated a buzz on social media, as Democrats question the relationship.”

Pushaw responded to the story with a flood of tweets aimed at Farrington, his editor, and the AP over the next few days. In a since-deleted tweet, she told her followers, “Drag them.”

Farrington said he received death threats over the story.

Despite Twitter’s assessment that Pushaw’s tweets violated their policies, the Governor stood by Pushaw and his comms shop at large. Moreover, he called the online response from his supporters “deserved blowback.”

“I stand by the work of my staff who went out of their way to provide the AP with the factual information necessary to dispel the AP’s preferred narrative,” DeSantis said. “That their response was effective in exposing the AP’s partisan agenda represented a valuable public service, as it reassured many that the Regeneron monoclonal treatment is effective.”

The Governor called the story a “partisan smear” and the AP’s letter to Twitter an attempt to divert attention from the “false narrative.”

“This story is a baseless conspiracy theory,” DeSantis said. “While the public’s trust in corporate outlets like the AP is at historic lows, there is no doubt that some will decline to seek life-saving treatment as a result of the AP’s inflammatory headline.”

DeSantis signed a measure (SB 7072) against social media “deplatforming” this year. DeSantis named the bill a priority ahead of the 2021 Legislative Session after Twitter and other prominent social media companies banished then-President Donald Trump and other conservatives from their platforms following the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot.

Tech associations that represent Twitter, Facebook and more sued the state, calling the bill a violation of those businesses’ rights to free speech by restricting their ability to police their platforms.

DeSantis has frequently criticized “corporate media” for backing Democrats and criticizing his approach to the pandemic. He continued that thread in Monday’s letter.

“This is what happens when you decide on the headline and narrative before you begin reporting,” DeSantis said. “The corporate media’s ‘clocks-first, facts-later’ approach to journalism is harming our country.”