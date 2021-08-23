Charlie Crist: Ron DeSantis is a ‘direct threat’ to health, safety

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist met with a group of parents Monday suing Gov. Ron DeSantis over an executive order banning mask mandates at Florida public schools.
Implemented in July, the order empowers the state to impose financial consequences against school districts that implement mask mandates, as a means to discourage forced masking.
Crist, himself a former Republican Governor, chided DeSantis and the policy as a “direct threat” to health and safety.
“This is not about calling for lockdowns or closing down our economy,” Crist said during an online press conference. “It’s about taking small common-sense steps to protect our children and our families and prevent another lockdown from ever happening again.”
The lawsuit, filed in August, contends the order disproportionally threatens the safety of students with disabilities.
Attorney Matthew Dietz, the lead litigator for the group, more specifically alleges it violates the Americans with Disabilities Act.
“These laws ensure that these schools are obligated to provide an environment in which kids with disabilities can safely be educated in an integrated environment,” Dietz explained.
The federal lawsuit comes as the delta variant of COVID-19 proves itself more threatening to Florida’s youth.
According to the Florida Department of Health, 20,331 children under the age of 12 tested positive for COVID-19 Aug. 13-19.
The latest total marks a sizeable increase from the report prior. From Aug. 6-12, DOH reported 16,754 new COVID-19 cases among the same demographic.
Dr. Lisa Gwynn, associate professor of clinical pediatrics and public health sciences at the University of Miami, described masks as key to combating the spread of COVID-19.
“The science is very clear,” Gwynn said. “There is no other way to protect children that are in a classroom other than to have a mask, have been vaccinated if they are eligible and keep their social distance.”
Robyn McCarthy, a healthcare attorney and a parent of a student with respiratory ailments, is among parents suing the DeSantis administration over the order.
She pleaded with the Governor to consider the impacts of COVID-19 on students with disabilities.
“We need action right now,” McCarthy said. “We need mitigation measures. I need virtual options on the table.”
Jamie Kindler, of Volusia County, is the mother of an immunocompromised 9-year-old girl.
Kindler said her daughter, who has undergone numerous surgeries in recent years, would like to return to her peers and in-person learning.
The risk, however, is too great.
“This is now beyond crazy,” Kindler added. “That we’re not following CDC guidelines. That we’re depriving kids by no fault of their own of a full, free, safe education.”
For his part, DeSantis maintains students remain free to wear masks if they choose.
The order, he asserts, provides parents the ability to choose.
DeSantis, in early August, described student mask mandates as a “big experiment” with possible health and developmental consequences on youth.
