Blaise Ingoglia backs Jeff Holcomb as HD 35 successor

Rep. Blaise Ingoglia has endorsed Brooksville Republican Jeff Holcomb as his successor in House District 35.

Holcomb, a realtor, has served on the Hernando County Commission since 2014 and as chairman of the Hernando County Republican Party for the 2020 election cycle.

He is also an intelligence officer and lieutenant in the U.S. Navy Reserve. He crossed 15 years of service in January 2021. Holcomb has deployed to Iraq and Syria as part of Operation Inherent Resolve and to Afghanistan in as part of Operation Resolute Support.

He is a graduate of the University of Maryland, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in economic, and the American Military University, where he earned a master’s degree in intelligence studies.

“Jeff Holcomb is a principled conservative, dedicated community leader, and true patriot. He served our country with pride and distinction as an Intelligence Officer, including answering the call to active duty to defeat ISIS,” said Ingoglia, who cannot run for reelection due to term limits.

“As a County Commissioner, he has been instrumental in increasing economic development and strengthening our quality of life. His deeply-held principles and valuable experience have prepared him to be an effective advocate in the State House for our community’s interests. I am proud to give him my full endorsement and support as he begins his campaign for State Representative.”

Holcomb was previously endorsed by Senate President Wilton Simpson.

Hernando County resident since 2002, Holcomb is currently the only candidate running for HD 35 in the 2022 cycle. As of July 31, he had raised about $56,000 for his campaign and had about $48,000 on hand.

The current HD 35 is a GOP stronghold, where Republicans hold a nine percentage point advantage in voter registrations. It covers part of Hernando County.