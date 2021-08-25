August 24, 2021
Tommy Hazouri hospitalized with lung transplant complications
Hazouri is hospitalized.

A.G. Gancarski August 24, 2021

Tommy Hazouri
The family wants prayers, privacy.

A Jacksonville political legend is hospitalized yet again, attempting to recover from complications related to lung transplant surgery.

Jacksonville City Council member Tommy Hazouri is at the Mayo Clinic, according to a press release from Hazouri’s Council office.

“Long time beloved Councilman Tommy Hazouri has been hospitalized due to complications from his lung transplant surgery last year. While he is being treated at The Mayo Clinic, the Hazouri family asks that you keep Tommy in your prayers and that their privacy be respected during this time,” reads the full statement.

Hazouri’s hospitalization comes on what was already a tragic day for the family. His namesake son, Tommy Hazouri Jr., pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of distributing child pornography.

A former teacher and long-time employee of the Duval County School District, the younger Hazouri faces at least five years in federal prison. He was originally accused of 25 state counts, but was re-arrested and pleaded guilty to one count in federal court, per WJXT and the Florida Times-Union.

The Councilman, meanwhile, has faced severe health challenges dating back to last Summer. Shortly after Hazouri became Council President at the end of June, he had lung transplant surgery.

Hazouri has been a fixture in Duval County politics for half a century. He has served in the Florida Legislature, as Mayor, on the Duval County School Board, and finally as a City Council member and Council President through June of this year.

As a former Mayor, Hazouri has had a unique symbiosis with the current occupant of the office, Republican Lenny Curry. They backed each other’s reelections in 2019, with Hazouri appearing in a television ad for Curry that was paid for by a political committee linked to Republicans in the state Senate.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

