Ron DeSantis blames pro-Cuomo press for New York nursing home deaths

Florida’s Governor returned to Fox News Wednesday night, where he weighed in on the truncated term of disgraced New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

DeSantis regaled the Fox News Primetime audience with theories as to why Cuomo, who resigned under a raft of sexual harassment scandals, got favorable treatment from the press.

“I think a lot of it was corporate media. Politicians are going to do what they want,” DeSantis said. “But you go back to when he was being lionized, at the beginning of this.”

“We all had to make a decision on how to handle nursing homes. Florida, we prevented, prohibited hospitals from discharging a sick nursing home patient back into nursing homes because we understood the hazard that would have. Obviously New York and other states made different decisions,” DeSantis told host Jesse Watters.

“The corporate media never talked about that or cared about that, even though that’s a decision that had direct impact on the lives of very elderly people,” DeSantis continued. “And so, I think the media looked at somebody like Cuomo and thought he was an anti-Trump, and I think they were very much interested in weaponizing COVID against Trump. Trump was their villain and Cuomo was kind of their hero. Obviously it doesn’t necessarily work out for them in that regard.”

“At the end of the day, if they had been doing their jobs back in March of 2020, some of these nursing home policies would have never been sustained,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis’ blasts of corporate media are nothing new. Hours earlier at a press conference, he told a reporter that “people in (the) profession” are pro-mask zealots.

“I understand, respectfully, people in your profession love having kids in masks,” DeSantis said. “I get it, you guys have taken an editorial position on that, very clear. The data doesn’t support it.”

While maulings of the media are in heavy rotation, the Cuomo gripes were a throwback to those heady days of 2020, when the Cuomo/DeSantis contrast enlivened discourse in certain quarters.

Back then, DeSantis denounced Cuomo’s nursing home policy as well, even choosing to opine on it during press conferences.

“Governors have prerogative to do what they need to do. If that is done, please don’t quarantine Floridians in nursing homes in New York,” DeSantis told reporters in Tallahassee during a rare Saturday press conference in June 2020, objecting to virus quarantines of Floridians.

New York offered logistical support to Florida during last summer’s COVID-19 surge, a reality disputed by DeSantis at least once last July.

“Tomorrow we will deliver remdesivir to Florida to help care for COVID patients. The people of NY stand shoulder to shoulder with Americans fighting this virus,” Cuomo tweeted.

The supply, just 280 doses, was intended to help Florida meet its needs until the federal government can come through, Cuomo said.

That was around the time DeSantis was doing Fox News hits, with chyrons spelling out unambiguous messages, such as “how Florida succeeded where New York failed.”

Pilloried all day that day on CNN and MSNBC, the Governor finally received what could be described as equal time, with a helpful Sean Hannity cuing him up via an extended rant about New York’s Governor and COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes.