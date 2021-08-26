Ron DeSantis calls on Feds to stop settling ‘illegal aliens’ in Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has said he is “standing in the way” of the Joe Biden administration on any number of issues, drew yet another line in the sand Thursday.

DeSantis fired off a letter to U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, excoriating Biden’s relaxed immigration policy, one that has seen an upswing in border crossings of people from all over the world.

“President Biden, Vice President (Kamala) Harris, and their administration have refused to fulfill their responsibility to enforce immigration laws enacted by Congress and the resulting influx of unvetted illegal aliens endangers our national security and undermines the socioeconomic wellbeing of hardworking American citizens,” DeSantis said Thursday. “Unfortunately, even though the federal government is responsible for immigration enforcement, it is the states who bear the brunt of this administration’s reckless immigration policies.“

“I have been to the border and I observed firsthand the chaos that this administration’s policies have created. To fill the void left by the federal government, Florida deployed its own law enforcement officers to the border, and they’ve (been) told that many of the illegal aliens apprehended there plan to end up in Florida. Floridians welcome responsible immigration that serves the interests of our citizens, but we cannot abide the lawlessness that this administration is aiding and abetting, and frankly encouraging, on the southwest border,” DeSantis asserted, in a statement from the Governor’s Office accompanying the five-page letter.

The letter urges that undocumented immigrants be resettled in states “flouting” immigration laws, and makes a litany of demands on DHS.

The Governor wants to know how many undocumented immigrants settled in Florida since the beginning of the Biden administration, as well as contact information, their coronavirus status at the time of interaction with authorities, and future information, such as the anticipated time of arrival for future immigrants headed to the state.

DeSantis notably dispatched state forces and resources to the Texas/Mexican border earlier this year.

The Governor visited Texas in July, weeks after sending a team of state law enforcement officers to the U.S.-Mexico border. Those uniformed forces found 70% of immigrants they stopped hoped to eventually reach Florida.

DeSantis blamed the “influx” of migrants on Biden’s reversal of former President Donald Trump‘s immigration policies.

“When someone comes pouring across, what they do is they hand them over to the feds, and the feds just released them,” DeSantis said. “They’re releasing huge amounts of people into the country.”

The Governor has noted that the Supreme Court takes issue with Biden’s border policy.

SCOTUS handed down yet another blow to the Biden Administration’s reckless border policies. Reinstating the Remain in Mexico policy that Biden unlawfully rescinded will protect our communities and slow the influx of illegal aliens and illicit drugs at the southern border. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) August 25, 2021

Florida Politics’ Capitol Correspondent Renzo Downey contributed to this post.