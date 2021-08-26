Richie Floyd releases first campaign ad for General Election run

St. Petersburg City Council candidate Richie Floyd has released his first General Election campaign ad after advancing in Tuesday’s Primary.

The minute-and-a-half ad will be run extensively on social media and digital platforms, according to Floyd’s campaign.

In the ad, titled “Together,” Floyd praises the city’s distinct scenery and culture, but also addresses its shortcomings. Floyd points to rising income inequality, the affordable housing crisis and local environmental degradation as the city’s biggest issues.

“There’s a St. Pete we all believe in,” Floyd says as images flash of Tropicana Field, Tangerine Plaza and downtown. “A St. Pete that’s inclusive and vibrant. Where the state government has failed us, St. Pete has shown promise.”

“But that’s not the only story of our city,” Floyd continues. “Housing prices are skyrocketing and residents are struggling to pay rent. Our very own Tampa Bay is subjected to the harsh effects of climate change and pollution, and the gap between the rich and everyday people is growing at an astonishing rate.”

Floyd then presents his platforms, adding that the city must come together to address these problems.

“That’s why I started organizing in my community to fight for a living wage, voting rights and environmental sustainability. That’s the approach I plan to bring the city council,” Floyd says, talking about the his family’s history with unions.

“Together we can achieve environmental protections for those most vulnerable to climate change. Together, we can develop a housing policy that puts people over profits. Together we can make sure all workers have dignity on the job. If we come together, our city has the ability to strengthen what makes it exceptional.”

The ad release comes only days after Floyd advanced in the Primary Election. Now, he faces former City Council member Jeff Danner in a Nov. 2 run-off.

Floyd got the largest chunk of the vote at 51%, followed by Danner, who collected 27%, according to unofficial election results from the Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections.

The candidates are running to replace District 8 St. Pete City Council member Amy Foster, who is leaving office due to term limits.

Floyd has brought in endorsements from outgoing incumbent Foster and Council member Lisa Wheeler-Bowman, as well as backing from the Sierra Club and a bevy of unions.