July 22, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Lisa Wheeler-Bowman backs Richie Floyd for St. Pete City Council
Richie Floyd.

Kelly HayesJuly 22, 20213min0

Related Articles

St. Pete

More than 95K ballots sent to kick off St. Pete Primary Election

St. Pete

Suncoast PBA endorses Copley Gerdes, Lisett Hanewicz for St. Pete City Council

St. Pete

1,300 gallons of wastewater discharged into Smacks Bayou

RFC- Headshot Richie Floyd.
Wheeler-Bowman has served on the council since 2016.

St. Petersburg City Council candidate Richie Floyd has snagged an endorsement from District 7 Council member Lisa Wheeler-Bowman as he races for the District 8 seat. 

Wheeler-Bowman has served on the council since 2016. She served as Council chair in 2018.  

“Richie has been a tireless advocate for the people in the city that need it most, and he will fight for justice for everyone as District 8’s next City Council member,” Wheeler-Bowman said in a statement.

Floyd also received endorsements from Rev. Andy Oliver of Allendale United Methodist Church, an outspoken progressive known for his community activism on behalf of the LGBTQ and other marginalized communities, the Florida National Organization for Women PAC, the Democratic Progressive Caucus of Florida, pro-science group 314 Action, and labor union ATU 1464. 

“Richie’s here for the people,” Oliver said in a statement. “He’s someone who’s not going to bow down to developers or special interests in our city.”

Floyd previously garnered support from incumbent Amy Foster, who is leaving the District 8 seat due to term limits.

“I’m proud to have the endorsements of these key organizations and leaders in our community.” Floyd said in a statement. “This campaign has built grassroots support from day one, in order to achieve a St. Pete that works for everyday people.” 

Floyd, a Pinellas County teacher, is growing his list of endorsements, also gaining support from the West Central Florida AFL-CIO Labor Council.

Floyd has so far shown a promising campaign financially, currently leading the fundraising race against his opponents, optometrist Dane Kuplicki, Jamie Mayo and former District 8 Council member Jeff Danner.

District 8 borders the west side of I-275, north of south St. Pete including the historic Kenwood neighborhood.

Post Views: 118

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJoe Biden to sanction Cuban officials following protest crackdown

nextOrlando's Sharon Smoley joining national chambers' board

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories