Richie Floyd, Jeff Danner to face-off in District 8 Council race

Local teacher Richie Floyd and former City Council member Jeff Danner will face off in November after advancing Tuesday night in the St. Petersburg City Council District 8 Primary Election.

Floyd got the largest chunk of the vote at 51%, followed by Danner, who collected 27% of the vote, according to the Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections office. Now, the two are set to compete in the November 2 General Election.

Although Floyd received 50% of the vote, City Council candidates must be voted on citywide, meaning the two candidates receiving the most votes in the Primary will be automatically placed on the Nov. 2 Municipal General Election ballot to be voted on at-large.

The candidates are running to replace District 8 St. Pete City Council member Amy Foster, who is leaving office due to term limits.

The top two vote-getters ousted optometrist Dane Kuplicki, who garnered 12% of the vote, and small business owner Jamie Mayo, who received 10% of the vote.

Despite Danner’s familiarity on the Council as a no-party-affiliated moderate, he may be looking at a challenge against Floyd, a self-avowed progressive, especially considering Floyd’s strong showing with a majority of the vote in a four-way race.

Floyd brought in endorsements from outgoing incumbent Foster and Council member Lisa Wheeler-Bowman, as well as backing from the Sierra Club and a bevy of unions.

Danner, meanwhile, brought in endorsements from Council Chair Ed Montanari, one of two Republicans who currently sit on the Council, as well as two former Council members Leslie Curran and Charlie Gerdes. Danner also nabbed the coveted Tampa Bay Times recommendation.

Floyd has also come out on top in the fundraising game, with his finance reports characterized by an abundance of small, individual donations. As of the latest finance report, Floyd raised $69,067 since entering the race in November 2020.

Danner, who entered the race at the end of May, served two terms on City Council, elected in 2005 and 2009. Two terms have passed since he left office, making the former Council member eligible to run again.

Floyd’s early entrance into the race helped him build momentum in funding, while Danner’s late start left him with little time to build a war chest. Danner has raised just $15,560 since he started campaigning.