August 25, 2021
42 Haitian migrants arrested after coming ashore in South Florida
The deadly Haitian earthquake rocks Florida. Image via AP.

The people came to Florida after an earthquake killed thousands on the island.

A group of Haitian migrants was taken into federal custody after coming ashore Tuesday afternoon in South Florida, federal authorities said.

Federal officers and local law enforcement took 42 migrants into custody near Key Biscayne, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Chief Patrol Agent Thomas Martin posted on social media.

Officials said they are investigating whether the group was smuggled to the United States. The vessel involved was seized.

Haiti’s southwestern peninsula was hit earlier this month by a 7.2-magnitude earthquake, killing at least 2,200 people, injuring more than 12,000 others and destroying nearly 53,000 houses.

