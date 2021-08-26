Greg Steube calls for Joe Biden resignation following reported Marine deaths

U.S. Rep. Greg Steube called for President Joe Biden’s resignation following the reported death of four Marines in Kabul.

“Horrific,” Steube tweeted. “Joe Biden needs to take responsibility and resign. We must keep our troops safe and our country protected. God bless our soldiers and their families.”

Steube has been highly critical of how the Afghanistan withdrawal has been handled, and is hardly alone. The departure comes as the Taliban, the governing body when the U.S. invaded the Central Asian nation in 2001, seizes control of the government there again. Meanwhile, the world has witnessed images reminiscent of the Fall of Saigon.

But he stepped up his denunciation with a call for the President’s resignation following reports of multiple bombs exploding outside the airport in Kabul.

Steube tweeted a link to a report in The Wall Street Journal saying the U.S. ambassador in Kabul believes four U.S. Marines died in the explosions and three more were injured.

The Taliban has denied any involvement in the bombings and promised not to attack U.S. forces, but has demanded all American troops leave the country by a negotiated Aug. 31 deadline.

Of note, the withdrawal was negotiated under former President Donald Trump. At the time, Steube, breaking ranks with many Congressional Republican leaders, supported exiting Afghanistan on a rapid timetable.

“If we don’t have a legitimate mission or purpose, we shouldn’t be sending our sons and daughters in harms way,” he told the Tampa Bay Times last year.

Steube this week filed legislation that would require the U.S. to prioritize the evacuation of any U.S. citizens ahead of visa holders and other allies still in Afghanistan.

“Joe Biden’s lack of a plan to evacuate the remaining Americans trapped in Afghanistan is a reprehensible dereliction of duty,” Steube said when he filed the bill. “After causing one of the worst foreign policy blunders in history, he and Vice President (Kamala) Harris must take responsibility for their failures and take steps to prioritize the safe return of American citizens as they face serious threats from the Taliban.”