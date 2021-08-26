August 26, 2021
Greg Steube calls for Joe Biden resignation following reported Marine deaths

Jacob OglesAugust 26, 20214min10

Steube
The move comes after two reported suicide bombings in Kabul.

U.S. Rep. Greg Steube called for President Joe Biden’s resignation following the reported death of four Marines in Kabul.

“Horrific,” Steube tweeted. “Joe Biden needs to take responsibility and resign. We must keep our troops safe and our country protected. God bless our soldiers and their families.”

Steube has been highly critical of how the Afghanistan withdrawal has been handled, and is hardly alone. The departure comes as the Taliban, the governing body when the U.S. invaded the Central Asian nation in 2001, seizes control of the government there again. Meanwhile, the world has witnessed images reminiscent of the Fall of Saigon.

But he stepped up his denunciation with a call for the President’s resignation following reports of multiple bombs exploding outside the airport in Kabul.

Steube tweeted a link to a report in The Wall Street Journal saying the U.S. ambassador in Kabul believes four U.S. Marines died in the explosions and three more were injured.

The Taliban has denied any involvement in the bombings and promised not to attack U.S. forces, but has demanded all American troops leave the country by a negotiated Aug. 31 deadline.

Of note, the withdrawal was negotiated under former President Donald Trump. At the time, Steube, breaking ranks with many Congressional Republican leaders, supported exiting Afghanistan on a rapid timetable.

“If we don’t have a legitimate mission or purpose, we shouldn’t be sending our sons and daughters in harms way,” he told the Tampa Bay Times last year.

Steube this week filed legislation that would require the U.S. to prioritize the evacuation of any U.S. citizens ahead of visa holders and other allies still in Afghanistan.

“Joe Biden’s lack of a plan to evacuate the remaining Americans trapped in Afghanistan is a reprehensible dereliction of duty,” Steube said when he filed the bill. “After causing one of the worst foreign policy blunders in history, he and Vice President (Kamala) Harris must take responsibility for their failures and take steps to prioritize the safe return of American citizens as they face serious threats from the Taliban.”

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

  • Alex

    August 26, 2021 at 2:19 pm

    Who?

    • Alex

      August 26, 2021 at 2:21 pm

      Oh I remember him.

      He is one of the far right House members who voted to overturn the election.

      I have no use for trash.

  • Impeach Biden

    August 26, 2021 at 2:31 pm

    You can’t defend the incompetent in chief. This is a sad day for our brave US Marines that have to take orders from this moron. Biden is now a lame duck. What I want to know is was this the plan all along or did Dementia Joe interject on the military planners and fast track this. If Joe made the decision to change up the plan then he should be impeached. If this was the military plan all along then at least Austin and Milley should be immediately fired

  • Peterh

    August 26, 2021 at 2:52 pm

    Democrats are always cleaning up messes created by Republican administrations.

    When Trump negotiated our troop removal with the Taliban and left the Afghan government out of the negotiations……WHAT DID POMPEO AND REPUBLICANS THINK WOULD HAPPEN????

    • Impeach Biden

      August 26, 2021 at 2:59 pm

      Your boy and his giggling sidekick own this. Here’s my question, did Biden override the military planners or was this the military plan all along? I think you and I both know the answer to that question.

    • William G McCarthy

      August 26, 2021 at 3:05 pm

      Trump acted through a position of strength Without question our enemies feared us and our allies trusted us How anyone can defend this projected American weakness is beyond me .Secure borders, energy independence, and military superiority thrown away in a matter of months Biden is the best thing that could heve for our enemies

      • PeterH

        August 26, 2021 at 3:20 pm

        LAUGHABLE “Trump acted through a position of strength’….that’s why he cowered and subjugated to the terrorist Taliban.

        Republicans, including Rubio and Scott never admonished their President Trump on the White House’s February 2020 withdrawal negotiations with the Taliban.

        Two huge deficiencies stand out:

        1. Why weren’t the Afghan government included in the negotiations? Didn’t Rubio and the administration realize that they were in effect turning their back on the Afghan military? Didn’t anyone in the Incompetent Trump administration realize that the Afghan government would end funding for the Afghan military and subsequently the military would take off their uniforms and abandon their weapons.

        2. If Trump and Pompeo were willing to negotiate with the Taliban …… why didn’t they additionally negotiate with ISIS and Al-Qaeda? Certainly the USA understood that there were strong possibilities that other terrorist organizations would enter Afghanistan. Why didn’t Rubio and Scott intervene with Trump and Pompeo’s thought processes?

    • Alex

      August 26, 2021 at 3:18 pm

      They don’t care.

  • Tom

    August 26, 2021 at 3:21 pm

    Alex, you are on the street curb with with Peter H. Absolute garbage.

    Reply

