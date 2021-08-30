State withholds salaries of Broward, Alachua school board members over mask mandates

Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran is withholding school board members’ salaries in Alachua and Broward counties after they failed to stand down on mandatory face mask policies in schools.

In a statement Monday, the Department of Education said the state will continue to deny salaries until each district is compliant. The department also hinted it may impose additional sanctions.

The actions mark the state’s first punishment against members who enact mask mandates.

“We’re going to fight to protect parent’s rights to make health care decisions for their children,” Corcoran said in a prepared statement. “They know what is best for their children. What’s unacceptable is the politicians who have raised their right hands and pledged, under oath, to uphold the Constitution but are not doing so. Simply said, elected officials cannot pick and choose what laws they want to follow.”

Corcoran’s announcement comes after a Leon County judge ruled against an order by Gov. Ron DeSantis that forbids mask mandates in public schools.

It also comes after the same judge, John Cooper of the 2nd Judicial Circuit, ruled that the Department of Education cannot enforce masking emergency rules without allowing districts to prove their orders are reasonable.

The ruling, however, has yet to be signed.

More than half of Florida’s public school students attend schools that require masks for everyone. Indian River, Leon, Brevard and Orange county schools are some of the latest to flout the executive order and emergency rules.

In early August, the State Board of Education ruled that Alachua and Broward county school districts were violating state law with their mask mandates.

Despite the determination, both districts defended the orders,

DeSantis later vowed to appeal Cooper’s ruling.

According to the Florida Department of Health, 20,331 children under age 12 tested positive for COVID-19 Aug. 13-19.

The latest total marks a sizable increase from the report prior. From Aug. 6 to Aug. 12, DOH reported 16,754 new COVID-19 cases among the same demographic.

Parents of children with disabilities have filed a separate challenge to DeSantis’ executive order. That lawsuit argues the state’s rules violate the Americans with Disabilities Act.