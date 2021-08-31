August 30, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Joe Henderson: A cow-deworming drug won’t help anyone combat COVID-19
Horese dewormer ivermectin is not an approved treatment for COVID-19.

Joe HendersonAugust 30, 20216min0

Related Articles

Corona FloridaHeadlines

State withholds salaries of Broward, Alachua school board members over mask mandates

2022Headlines

Ron DeSantis committee has raised nearly $5M in August

2022Headlines

Annette Taddeo’s new video attacks Ron DeSantis again

ivermectin
But the medication Ivermectin is flying off the shelves in Florida because people apparently believe it's safer for humans to use than FDA-approved vaccines. It is not.

You’re about to read an “Only In Florida” story for the ages, even by the high bar we set for such things.

It started when too many people in our state convinced themselves they know more about medicine than people who studied the topic for decades. You betcha they won’t take an FDA-approved vaccine against COVID-19.

But offer them a cow and horse deworming drug called Ivermectin, and they’re all in.

They risk becoming deathly sick or just plain dead because their cousin knew a guy whose uncle told him about something he heard on AM-radio talk that the vaccine will plant a microchip in your head to make you believe Anthony Fauci knows something.

Talk show know-it-alls from Fox (of course) like Laura Ingraham and Sean Hannity weighed in with their theories on why the government (read: Joe Biden) doesn’t want you to know about how wonderful Ivermectin can be.

Why? Oh, those people don’t need to back up their assertions with facts. Make it loud, scary, and find a villain. Voilà! It’s a formula for rating points.

So, now we have folks risk turning themselves into worm’s meat by stampeding to feed stories and clearing the shelves of the drug designed to help large animals avoid worms.

Sigh.

Well, these things have consequences, and this time it’s a doozy. According to Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, the drug is sold out in Florida. The patients that really need the treatment — you know, cows and horses — will go without until stores can restock.

“Our feedstocks are out,” Fried said. “This is a product that is supposed to be used for animals, and so, of course, when the feedstock is out — whether it’s for cows or for horses — and our industry can’t get them, that’s a problem.”

We pause to reflect that Florida is the gift that keeps giving to late-night comedians and caustic wits everywhere. They want to know what we’re smoking down here.

There really is nothing funny about this, though.

As with most of these things, a shred of research suggested a small — repeat, SMALL — amount of the drug “inhibits the replication of (COVID-19)” in a test tube.

One day research may find ways to safely use the drug in the war against the virus, but it’s not this day.

Here’s why.

Class, behold a test tube. You can hold it in your hand. Scientists use these tubes to research important things because it helps them learn how to help people stay healthy.

Now, class, behold farmer Brown’s cow named Daisy. She’s a plump lass, weighing about 2,000 pounds. The drugs to treat her for worms pack a lot more punch because Daisy weighs a lot more than a test tube.

Yep. As the drugs flew off the shelves, people began ingesting stuff designed for a 2,000-pound cow (or horse).

Sure enough, many of those folks got sick, and some died.

That prompted the Food and Drug Administration to send a mooooving tweet that read: “You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y’all. Stop it.”

I’ll add this: Seriously, y’all. There are FREE vaccines that will do a much better job of protecting you against the virus. Run (don’t walk) to your local pharmacy or doctor and let the professionals help you live longer and better.”

But, alas, I think that idea makes too much sense for the times in which we live.

Post Views: 77

Joe Henderson

I have a 45-year career in newspapers, including nearly 42 years at The Tampa Tribune. Florida is wacky, wonderful, unpredictable and a national force. It's a treat to have a front-row seat for it all.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousState withholds salaries of Broward, Alachua school board members over mask mandates

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn
Categories