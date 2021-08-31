Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin named keynote speaker of 2021 Human Trafficking Summit

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin will serve as keynote speaker at the 2021 Human Trafficking Summit, Attorney General Ashley Moody announced.

This year, the virtual summit features experts who will host breakout sessions on topics ranging from law enforcement and health care to policy and research.

The goal: end human trafficking.

“I am ecstatic to announce Super Bowl LV Champion and Tampa Bay Buccaneer Chris Godwin as our keynote speaker for the 2021 Human Trafficking Summit,” Moody said. “Chris was an invaluable ally and partner raising awareness about human trafficking before the 2021 Super Bowl in Tampa — and remains a great teammate in our fight to end human trafficking in Florida.”

Indeed, Godwin supported Moody and a human trafficking awareness campaign during Super Bowl LV in Tampa. The campaign aimed to raise awareness among tourists and businesses about the signs of human trafficking.

“With his assistance, we were able to provide airport employees, Uber drivers, local businesses, and visitors in town for the game with information about how to spot and report the signs of human trafficking,” Moody said. “I am excited for our registrants to hear from Chris and his wife, Mariah, during the launch of our summit on Oct. 5.”

The Human Trafficking Summit is free and will launch on Oct. 5, marking the second consecutive year the summit is held online.

The summit will highlight the distinguished efforts of some to combat human trafficking. Several awards will be presented, including the Survivor Advocate of the Year, Community Advocate of the Year, Prosecutor of the Year, and Law Enforcement Official of the Year.

More information and registration details can be found online.

In all, more than 15 hours of presentations will be delivered by speakers from across the nation.

If you suspect or witness an instance of human trafficking, immediately contact local law enforcement and then call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1 (888) 373-7888.