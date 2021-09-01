Ron DeSantis: COVID-19 death reporting questions are partisan distraction

Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ statewide tour promoting monoclonal antibody therapies for COVID-19 has continued into September, as has scrutiny over how the state reports COVID-19 deaths.

The Miami Herald on Friday reported the agency had reworked how the Health Department tallies COVID-19 deaths, reporting them by the date they died rather than the date they were reported. As Florida Politics reported a month prior, that has the effect of decreasing the count of fatalities in the “Previous Week” column on the state’s weekly reports.

“It’s just a totally false, partisan narrative. We are working hard to bring the admissions down in hospitals and the emergency rooms and the hospital census. This is helping to do that,” DeSantis said, referring to monoclonal antibody sites. “I mean, this is really the story.”

Florida has opened at least 21 sites offering monoclonal antibodies, a therapy available to people at risk for severe infections when they test positive. However, that antibody cocktail was hardly known to the public, at least until this month, when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration expanded the use of the drug.

“To try to say that doing reporting the way many other states do and which is the most accurate is some type of problem when it’s been something that’s been going on for a long time is absurd,” DeSantis said. “But I think it’s an attempt to kind of distract from the fact that we had shortcomings in terms of the knowledge of this. We’ve come in and filled it in.”

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, a Democratic candidate hoping to deny DeSantis a second term, has previously questioned the way the state reports its death data. After hosting a moment of silence Wednesday honoring the 44,561 people who have died with COVID-19 in Florida, Fried said the Governor shouldn’t focus on trying to change the narrative.

“The fact that he has such a depraved indifference for human life should be the story, the fact that we’ve lost 45,000 Floridians, and that there’s a question about information that’s coming out of the Department of Health, that has been a consistent drumbeat, he is trying to change this narrative,” she said.

Florida has seen positive results because of promoting monoclonal antibodies, DeSantis noted. Each site can offer treatment to at least 300 individuals.

Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody therapy has been shown to reduce the risk of hospitalization and death among people at risk for severe cases by 70%. The drug also holds up against the delta variant, unlike Eli Lilly’s version.

The Governor has been criticized for not promoting vaccines with the same vigor lately, but early in his speech, DeSantis called vaccinations a “core feature” to the state’s COVID-19 response.

“The vaccinations are necessary but not sufficient,” DeSantis said. “You got to have something on the back end, too. You got to have treatment options.”