Pat Gerard files for reelection to Pinellas County Commission

Pinellas County Commissioner Pat Gerard is seeking reelection, the incumbent announced Thursday.

Gerard, a Democrat, was first elected to the seat in 2014, and before that, served as the first female Mayor of Largo for eight years.

“I’m excited about the progress we’ve made for Pinellas County,” Gerard said in a statement. “I want to continue working to make our beautiful community the best place to live, work and raise a family.”

Since joining the County Commission, Gerard has championed efforts to make county facilities and offices run more efficiently, increase availability of affordable housing, sustainable jobs and behavioral health services and make government more accessible to citizens and businesses.

“We have many challenges ahead, including improving transportation, protecting our natural resources, and making our community safer and healthier,” Gerard said in a statement. “I am running for reelection because it’s been an honor to serve the residents of Pinellas County and I want to continue working with them to build on our successes.”

Gerard previously worked as the chief operating officer for Family Resources Inc., a nonprofit agency that assists troubled teens. She has more than four decades of experience working in human services.

Two Republicans have filed for the District 2, at-large seat — Debbie Buschman, who filed to run in July, and Brian Scott, who filed for the race Tuesday.

District 2 is an at-large seat covering northwest Pinellas County. Voters countywide can cast a ballot for the race in the General Election.

For years, the GOP has been eying the district to retake after Gerard flipped the seat blue in 2014, replacing former Commissioner Norm Roach. Roach lost the Republican Primary that year to now Sen. Ed Hooper, who lost to Gerard in the General Election.

The district has a Republican advantage with 87,934 Republican voters to 73,454 Democrats. But because the General Election is held countywide, Republicans lose that advantage. Throughout Pinellas County, Democrats hold a narrow advantage with 248,498 voters to 245,538 GOP voters.

The race will appear on the 2022 ballot. If no Democrat files to challenge Gerard, assuming she files for reelection, she will face the winner of the GOP Primary next November.