September 2, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Pat Gerard files for reelection to Pinellas County Commission

Kelly HayesSeptember 2, 20214min0

Related Articles

Epilogue-TrumpHeadlines

Democrats promote Liz Cheney to vice chairwoman of Jan. 6 panel

APoliticalHeadlines

NFL returns social justice helmet decals, end zone stencils

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 9.2.21

gerard
Gerard will face one of two Republicans in the 2022 race so far.

Pinellas County Commissioner Pat Gerard is seeking reelection, the incumbent announced Thursday.

Gerard, a Democrat, was first elected to the seat in 2014, and before that, served as the first female Mayor of Largo for eight years.

“I’m excited about the progress we’ve made for Pinellas County,” Gerard said in a statement. “I want to continue working to make our beautiful community the best place to live, work and raise a family.”

Since joining the County Commission, Gerard has championed efforts to make county facilities and offices run more efficiently, increase availability of affordable housing, sustainable jobs and behavioral health services and make government more accessible to citizens and businesses.

“We have many challenges ahead, including improving transportation, protecting our natural resources, and making our community safer and healthier,” Gerard said in a statement. “I am running for reelection because it’s been an honor to serve the residents of Pinellas County and I want to continue working with them to build on our successes.”

Gerard previously worked as the chief operating officer for Family Resources Inc., a nonprofit agency that assists troubled teens. She has more than four decades of experience working in human services.

Two Republicans have filed for the District 2, at-large seat — Debbie Buschman, who filed to run in July, and Brian Scott, who filed for the race Tuesday.

District 2 is an at-large seat covering northwest Pinellas County. Voters countywide can cast a ballot for the race in the General Election.

For years, the GOP has been eying the district to retake after Gerard flipped the seat blue in 2014, replacing former Commissioner Norm Roach. Roach lost the Republican Primary that year to now Sen. Ed Hooper, who lost to Gerard in the General Election.

The district has a Republican advantage with 87,934 Republican voters to 73,454 Democrats. But because the General Election is held countywide, Republicans lose that advantage. Throughout Pinellas County, Democrats hold a narrow advantage with 248,498 voters to 245,538 GOP voters.

The race will appear on the 2022 ballot. If no Democrat files to challenge Gerard, assuming she files for reelection, she will face the winner of the GOP Primary next November.

Post Views: 84

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousNFL returns social justice helmet decals, end zone stencils

nextDemocrats promote Liz Cheney to vice chairwoman of Jan. 6 panel

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn
Categories