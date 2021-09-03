Joe Biden dominates Ron DeSantis in early 2024 poll

A nationwide poll conducted this week suggests Gov. Ron DeSantis would have an uphill climb if challenging President Joe Biden in 2024.
The Emerson College survey of 1,200 registered voters showed that 48% of those called would back Biden’s reelection, while just 36% would pick DeSantis.
Florida’s Governor performed worse than former President Donald Trump in a hypothetical head-to-head with Biden. Trump won that one, 47% to 46%, even though just 395 Republicans were polled compared to 450 Democrats.
However, DeSantis at least polled better than Mitt Romney, who got just 23% compared to 42% for Biden.
DeSantis’ underperformance against the President, his “Trumpian” nature notwithstanding, comes even as Democrats polled seem less than thrilled with Biden.
Only 60% of Democratic respondents want to see Biden run for reelection in 2024. A full 39% would prefer another nominee, though the data did not explore who those voters would prefer.
Happier news was to be found for DeSantis when it came to the pollsters’ best guess of how Florida’s Governor might do in the 2024 Republican primaries.
With Trump in the field, DeSantis drew just 10% support, a full 57 points behind the former President. If Trump did not run, however, Republican respondents here prefer Florida’s Governor over the other options.
DeSantis’ 32% puts him over former Vice President Mike Pence at 24%, Senator Ted Cruz at 13% and former Governor Nikki Haley at 10%, with the rest of the field farther back still.
The Emerson College poll was conducted Aug. 30 through Sept. 1. Per the pollster, the data sets were weighted by “age, education, race, party affiliation, and region based on 2020 turnout modeling.”
While the Governor is still well-positioned as a Trump stand-in in 2024, some caveats abound, including polling showing that his governance style is wearying on Floridians.
A recent Quinnipiac Poll suggests 59% of Floridians don’t want DeSantis to run for President, while just 35% back the concept.
Not even all Republicans want to see it. While 67% are open to a President DeSantis, a full 24% aren’t; 61% of Independents oppose the idea, meanwhile, suggesting the Governor’s base plays may have come at a cost.
15 comments
Kathy
September 3, 2021 at 3:07 pm
Desantis is as dangerous as trump was. Another toddler with a penchant for throwing tantrums if things don’t go his way. Allowing only FOX news to cover a story, taking the Covid vaccine into Republican private housing developments for members only life saving treatment (when those of us on the County’s waiting for weeks still waited), threatening and trying to follow through with intimidating school boards trying to keep children alive…..backdoor politics and the White House would only embolden his shady antics.
Tom
September 3, 2021 at 3:14 pm
Kathy, You and your extremist ilk are dangerous. DeSantis the best!
Alex
September 3, 2021 at 3:19 pm
Derp.
Kathy
September 3, 2021 at 3:10 pm
Desantis is as dangerous as trump was. Another toddler with a penchant for throwing tantrums if things don’t go his way. Allowing only FOX news to cover a story, taking the Covid vaccine into Republican private housing developments for members only life saving treatment (when those of us on the County’s waiting list, for weeks, still waited), threatening and trying to follow through with intimidating school boards trying to keep children alive…..backdoor politics and the White House would only embolden his shady antics.
Tom
September 3, 2021 at 3:10 pm
LMAO AG.
The fact that America’s Gov scored 36% without flipping a switch is wonderful news. DeSantis is the best! He offers a bright future.
This is really interesting that media and pollsters are already prepping him for the race and presidency. He’s not known nationally and Biden has been on a national ticket 3 times. DeSantis is the youngest chief executive in the country. He has a lot of time. Wonderful news for America’s Gov. Miles to go before we sleep.
Alex
September 3, 2021 at 3:17 pm
Still waiting for you to tell me why you didn’t sue the big bad government for taking your 4th Amendment rights (Bwahahahahaha!!!) because you had to wear a mask.
Or was that proven (and incredibly moronic) lie #11?
Tom
September 3, 2021 at 3:36 pm
I answered that earlier
Of course we did.
I’ve been involved In that before as well. You are way out of line.
This ain’t Stalin’s Soviet Union, nobody has to answer to a pud like you.
You are a know nothing, do nothing socialist racist. You are a tyrant just like the know nothing blue state Govs.
Who took everyone’s freedom away.
Unlike this wonderful Gov. America’s Gov!
Alex
September 3, 2021 at 3:42 pm
Liar.
No one has sued for a 4th Amendment violation over wearing a mask.
It’s an incredibly stupid claim to make.
Proven lie #11
Alex
September 3, 2021 at 3:14 pm
No surprise.
Oh and ignoramus Republicans will complain about not enough of them being polled, which simply shows their ignorance about how scientific polls work.
Tom
September 3, 2021 at 3:19 pm
You idiot moron, how stupid can one person be. He’s not known.
He’s barely been Gov for 3 yrs.
Repubs barely have heard of him.
Bidens been around since the 70’s.
3x national candidate. You have no depth. None at all, just a hack.
Alex
September 3, 2021 at 3:47 pm
DesAnus has been jetting around the country like a candidate and raising money like a candidate, and he’s pretty popular with far right morons like you 11 time proven liar.
From 6 months ago;
Poll of GOP activists has Gov. DeSantis favored to win 2024 nomination if Trump doesn’t run
https://www.heraldtribune.com/story/news/politics/2021/02/28/cpac-straw-poll-increases-buzz-ron-desantis-2024-presidential-run/6862699002/
Bennett Marco
September 3, 2021 at 3:15 pm
Joe Biden is a colossus, the greatest vote getter in American presidential election history, and will be re-elected easily besting DeathSantis or whoever the repug morons put up in 2024.
Tom
September 3, 2021 at 3:24 pm
No chance he gets re-elected.
He’s lucky to finish the term.
Can’t finish a sentence.
41% approval & 53% resign.
Real geniuses at WH.
Yes, if you count polling places being closed and fake ballots.
What a wack job you are Marco Polo.
Alex
September 3, 2021 at 3:34 pm
Still waiting for that answer.
Tick-tock
Impeach Biden
September 3, 2021 at 4:02 pm
Emerson College in Boston? Boy we are digging deep on the goal to discredit DeSantis now aren’t we Gencarski?