September 3, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Angie Nixon: Dems losing in 2022 would bring a ‘full-scale assault on a woman’s right to choose’
Image via Twitter.

Jesse SchecknerSeptember 3, 20215min1

Related Articles

America in CrisisHeadlines

Rick Scott bashes Joe Biden, Kamala Harris over missing migrant youth

HeadlinesSouth Florida

South Florida COVID-19 case numbers continue dropping, hit lowest marks since mid-July

HeadlinesInfluence

Chris Sprowls issues updated House committee assignments

Angela Nixon
Nixon said losing in 2022 would be catastrophic for women's reproductive rights in Florida.

Democratic Rep. Angie Nixon is warning Floridians who support women’s reproductive rights to start looking hard at next year’s election if they aren’t already, citing word from a top state Republican that GOP lawmakers are now developing a Texas-style abortion bill.

During a television interview Thursday, Senate President Wilton Simpson said his party was “already working on” a so-called “heartbeat bill,” which would ban abortion as early as six weeks into a pregnancy, when many women aren’t yet aware they’re pregnant.

It remains to be seen how closely Florida’s version resembles the restrictive Texas bill, which went into effect Wednesday and, among other things, deputizes citizens to sue for up to $10,000 anyone who performs or “aids and abets” an abortion (rather than placing enforcement in state officials’ hands).

But one thing is certain, Nixon said.

“If voters do not act decisively to change the balance of power in Tallahassee in 2022, we are likely to see the same kind of full-scale assault on a women’s right to choose that we are witnessing in Texas right here in Florida,” she said in a statement. “That would be catastrophic.”

Nixon on Friday joined several other elected Florida Democrats in sounding the alarm about a Florida version of the bill, which Gov. Ron DeSantis and House Speaker Chris Sprowls said they planned to review before making endorsements.

Among them: Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, who are running to unseat DeSantis next year; Sens. Janet Cruz and Annette Taddeo; and fellow Reps. Tracie Davis, Anna V. Eskamani, Michelle Rayner and Carlos Smith.

Some similarly urged progressive Floridians to show up at the ballot box, as well as on the street.

“Women who care about their own rights, and men who care about the women in their life, need to organize like we’ve never organized before,” Taddeo said.

While reproductive rights issues affect all women, Nixon said, a Texas-style abortion law in Florida could be particularly devastating for Black women.

“As an African-American woman, it terrifies me to think of the nefarious consequences this kind of law could have in my own community,” she said. “Florida ranks 32nd out of 50 U.S. states in terms of maternity mortality rates and carrying a pregnancy to term carries a four times greater risk of death for Black women. Between implicit bias, lack of health insurance, and no access to quality health care, pregnancy can be a death sentence for too many of us.”

She continued: “This is not about upholding the value of human life. It’s about devaluing the lives of rape victims and women that rely on this essential medical service while giving community vigilantes an opportunity to victimize these women for a bounty.”

Post Views: 59

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRick Scott bashes Joe Biden, Kamala Harris over missing migrant youth

One comment

  • Alex

    September 3, 2021 at 6:56 pm

    The American Taliban in Texas (and the other Talibanish states like Florida who will pass something similar) have no idea about the shitstorm they just brewed.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn
Categories