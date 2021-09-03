Rick Scott bashes Joe Biden, Kamala Harris over missing migrant youth

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott issued a sharply worded rejoinder to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris Friday over issues at the Mexican border.

“We must secure our border NOW and account for every missing child handled by this administration. We can’t allow our country to continue heading down this path of destruction.”

Scott was irked most recently by reports that the Biden administration cannot locate 4,500 migrant children it released from custody.

In a statement from his Senate office, he noted the irony of “Border Czar” Harris being in charge of the border crisis, given her previous complaints about a smaller group of children the Donald Trump administration could not pinpoint.

“Joe Biden continues to show that he is woefully incapable of leading our nation and making decisions in the best interests of American families,” Scott contended.

“In 2018, Biden’s ‘Border Czar’ Kamala Harris repeatedly criticized President Trump’s handling of the southern border. Now, under her ‘leadership,’ the number of migrant children the administration has lost contact with has TRIPLED. The Biden administration and Democrats in Congress don’t care about the border or protecting Americans — they’re playing games with the safety of our families,” Scott charged.

“Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ failure to uphold the law and insistence on implementing failed policies of amnesty and open borders aren’t working — it’s created the biggest border crisis we’ve seen in two decades. This administration is letting savage drug cartels control our border, carelessly allowing millions of illegal immigrants into our country and a flood of drugs that are killing Americans every day. And now, their dangerous policies are putting thousands of migrant children at risk,” Scott added.

Scott has messaged often about border issues during the Biden administration, and Harris has provided a convenient target.

“What has she ever accomplished? And by the way, putting Kamala Harris in charge of the border is like asking an arsonist to put out a fire, like asking (former New York Gov.) Andrew Cuomo to be in charge of a sexual harassment seminar,” Scott joked during a June Fox News hit.

Despite his attacks on Harris as so-called “Border Czar,” Scott nonetheless has called for a course of action that would see his former Senate colleague from California become President.

He has advocated for Biden to be removed from office via the 25th Amendment, a scenario that most observers see as entirely unlikely.

Scott helms the National Republican Senatorial Committee, which has trumpeted polling showing the Biden border policy is a loser with voters in the upcoming 2022 elections. A battleground states survey from June was bad for Harris especially, who was seen as “not effective at all” by 51% of those surveyed.