Chris Sprowls names new committee Vice Chairs for 2022 Legislative Session

House Speaker Chris Sprowls announced some shake-ups among committee chairs on Thursday followed up some switches to Vice Chairs and committee memberships on Friday.

On tap to be Vice-Chair of the Pandemics & Public Emergencies Committee is Rep. Mike Caruso. He’ll be No. 2 to future House Speaker Danny Perez, who was named chair of that committee and the Public Integrity & Elections Committee on Thursday. Rep. David Smith will be the Vice-Chair on the latter.

Five Appropriations subcommittees are getting new Vice-Chairs. The new faces: Rep. Demi Busatta Cabrera for Agriculture & Natural Resources; Rep. Dana Trabulsy for Health Care; Rep. Pat Maney for Higher Ed; Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka for Infrastructure & Tourism; and Rep. Juan Fernandez-Barquin for Justice.

Under the Judiciary Committee umbrella, Rep. Mike Beltran will serve as the second in command for the Civil Justice & Property Rights Subcommittee. At the same time, Rep. Spencer Roach will be the new Vice-Chair for the Criminal Justice & Public Safety Subcommittee.

Sprowls announced Thursday that Reps. Tyler Sirois and Cord Byrd would run the Congressional Redistricting and State Legislative Redistricting subs, respectively. On Friday, he named Reps. Kaylee Tuck and Will Robinson as the Vice-Chairs. Meanwhile, Rep. Randy Fine will Vice-Chair the overall Redistricting Committee under Chair Tom Leek.

There were only two changes under the Health & Human Services umbrella: Rep. Sam Garrison will be the GOP Whip, and Rep. John Snyder will VC the Professions & Public Health Subcommittee.

Meanwhile, Rep. Traci Koster is the new Vice-Chair for the Early Learning & Elementary Education sub under Chair Vance Aloupis. Rep. Lauren Melo is the new Vice-Chair of the Post-Secondary Education & Lifelong Learning sub under Chair Amber Mariano.

The new No. 2s in the State Affairs silo are Rep. Linda Chaney on the Environment, Agriculture & Flooding Subcommittee; Rep. Anthony Rodriguez on the Government Operations Subcommittee; and Rep. Joe Harding on the Local Administration & Veterans Affairs Subcommittee.

Finally, Rep. Fiona McFarland was named GOP Whip for the Commerce Committee and Reps. Elizabeth Fetterhoff and Mike Giallombardo were named Vice Chairs for the Insurance & Banking and Regulatory Reform subcommittees, respectively.

On Thursday, Sprowls announced that Rep. Erin Grall would chair the House Judiciary Committee Macclenny Republican Rep. Chuck Brannan as Criminal Justice & Property Subcommittee Chair. He also welcomed Rep. Chuck Clemons to the House leadership team as Deputy Majority Leader & Majority Whip.