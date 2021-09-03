Chris Sprowls issues updated House committee assignments

House Speaker Chris Sprowls on Friday issued committee and subcommittee assignments for the 2022 Session.

Sprowls’ announcement to members provided the full committee assignment lists for 39 committees and subcommittees. The list is largely the same as last year’s but contains a handful of changes, including assignments to the three redistricting committees and subcommittees announced earlier Friday.

As before, Sprowls noted that he attempted to accommodate all members’ preference requests. After Democrats make their ranking leader recommendations, that information will go live on the House website.

The Speaker announced changes to his leadership team on Thursday, headlined by Reps. Tyler Sirois and Cord Byrd taking the helm of the Congressional Redistricting Subcommittee and State Legislative Redistricting Subcommittee, respectively. That triggered a cascade of other changes.

Democratic Reps. Kamia Brown, Fentrice Driskell were added to the Appropriations Committee, replacing Reps. Bobby DuBose and Evan Jenne. DuBose and Jenne also double as Democratic Co-Leaders.

Like last year, Sprowls also selected five supplemental whips. But Rep. Mike Beltran is out as Commerce Whip, replaced by Rep. Fiona McFarland, and Sirois, who takes on the significant task as Congressional Redistricting Subcommittee Chair, is replaced as Health and Human Services Whip by Rep. Sam Garrison. Garrison won a unanimous vote among his freshman Republican colleagues to lead the caucus in 2026-28, likely setting him up to be that term’s House Speaker.

Senate President Wilton Simpson released his chamber’s committee assignments in July. Most notably, Republican Sen. Jeff Brandes is out as Senate Judiciary Committee Chair after clashing with Senate leadership over several priorities throughout the Session. He was replaced by Republican Sen. Danny Burgess.

Unlike Simpson, who left Sen. Jason Pizzo in as Senate Justice Committee Chair Chair despite his share of fights with leadership, Sprowls did not put Democrats in top leadership positions again. Like last year, Friday’s announcement saw no Democrats earn leadership roles either, with all vice chairmanships going to Republicans.

Committee meetings for the 2022 Legislative Session will begin the week of Sept. 20. The 60-day Legislative Session will start Jan. 11.

Find the committee assignments and more details below: