Cases of COVID-19 decline in Tampa Bay ahead of Labor Day Weekend

Cases of COVID-19 in Tampa Bay finally appear to be on the decline, after about two months of increasingly high caseloads.

For the first time in three weeks, Hillsborough County reported under 10,000 cases of COVID-19. The county confirmed 9,773 COVID-19 infections in the latest Florida Department of Health weekly report, which covered Aug. 27 through Sept. 2. The week before, the county reported 11,811 cases of COVID-19.

Hillsborough County’s positivity rate, which is the percentage of COVID-19 tests that come back positive for cases not yet recorded, is also declining. This past week, the county reported an average positivity rate of 17.4%, down from the prior week’s 18.9%. Before that, the county was averaging positivity rates above 20%.

Since the start of the pandemic, the county has seen 215,506 cases of COVID-19.

As far as vaccination rates, the county reported 11,581 vaccinations in the last week, slightly down from 11,804 the week before.

The decrease follows a couple weeks of high vaccination numbers, averaging around 17,000 weekly.

After this week’s round of vaccinations, 63% of those eligible to receive a vaccine have gotten the shot in Hillsborough County. That eligibility accounts for the county’s 12 years and older population.

So far, 814,027 people have been vaccinated in the county.

Over in Pinellas County, cases also seem to be on the decline.

The county reported 5,693 cases of COVID-19 this past week, down from the 6,790 new cases confirmed the week before. Since the start of the pandemic, Pinellas has seen 119,980 cases of COVID-19.

This week, Pinellas County reported a positivity rate at 16.3%, a decrease from last week’s 18%.

As with cases, Pinellas County saw vaccination rates continue to decline.

The county reported 6,444 vaccinations this past week. In the week prior, it recorded 6,779 vaccinations. Now, 65% of the vaccine-eligible population has been inoculated countywide.

So far, 577,145 people have received a shot in Pinellas County.

Over in Pasco County, 3,840 new cases were reported over the past week, compared to 4,433 new cases seen in the week before. The county saw a 19.4% average positivity rate, down from 21.2% reported the week prior.

Pasco has seen 68,963 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

As far as vaccinations, Pasco is also following the trend; 63% of those eligible have received a shot, or 302,375 people. The county also reported 4,453 vaccinations in the last week, down from 4,716.