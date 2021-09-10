September 10, 2021
Shevrin Jones raises more than $180K in August for SD 35 reelection

Ryan NicolSeptember 10, 20213min0

Shev Jones 4
Jones is thus far unopposed after winning the SD 35 seat last November.

Democratic Sen. Shevrin Jones collected more than $180,000 in August, his strongest fundraising month since he won the Senate District 35 seat last November.

Jones is seeking reelection next year just two years into his first term due to the state’s reapportionment process following the 2020 Census.

The Senator, who served eight years in the House prior to running for the SD 35 seat, is unopposed thus far. Last year, Jones emerged from a six-person field to secure the Democratic nomination in SD 35. He followed that up with an easy win in November, facing only a write-in candidate in the heavily Democratic district.

It’s unclear how redistricting will affect the precise boundaries of Jones’ district, but he’ll likely remain a favorite come November. After August’s fundraising, Jones now holds nearly $95,000 between his campaign account and his political committee, Florida Strong Finish.

Jones raised just $4,000 through his campaign account in August, courtesy of four separate $1,000 donations. Two of those donations came from realtor groups. Publix also donated $1,000, as did the political committee Florida ACRE.

The rest of Jones’ fundraising haul — more than $176,000 — came through his political committee. Much of that money did go out the door quickly on fundraising expenses. Jones’ PC paid more than $76,000 to Fanimal for fundraising and entertainment costs. That made up the bulk of the PC’s more than $99,000 in August expenses.

Still, Jones ended August in the black, netting more than $80,000 between his two accounts. Publix pitched in a whopping $50,000 to Jones’ PC. Healthcare Equity Solutions, Indelible Business Solutions and Urban Grow Group also each contributed $25,000 to Jones’ PC.

Jones ran for Senate after facing term limits in the House. Earlier this year, he declined to enter the Special Election to replace the late U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings in Congress, deciding instead to seek reelection in the Senate.

SD 35 covers parts of Broward and Miami-Dade counties including Miramar, West Park and Miami Gardens. Candidates and political committees faced a Friday deadline to report all financial activity through Aug. 31.

Ryan Nicol

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to [email protected]

