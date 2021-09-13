FAMU ranked nation’s best public HBCU for third straight year

U.S. News and World Report has ranked Florida A&M University the top public school among historically black colleges and universities for the third year in a row.

The 2022 edition of the publication’s influential college rankings, released Monday, also placed FAMU at No.7 among all HBCUs. And the school ranked 104th among public institutions in the nation, up from 117th.

“Moving up 13 places is a testament to our focus on student success and the dedication of our faculty, staff and students to the tenets of our strategic plan, FAMU Rising,” school President Larry Robinson said in a statement. “Our intentionality and teamwork allow us to focus acutely on opportunities and more effectively address challenges.”

HBCUs are designated as schools predating 1964 with the mission of educating Black Americans. They are concentrated in the South and were frequently founded in the years following the Civil War. FAMU was founded in 1887.

Last school year, Robinson and school administrators targeted a top-100 public school ranking in its “Marching to the Top 100” campaign. Despite missing that mark this year, FAMU Board of Trustees Chairman Kelvin Lawson was still proud of moving up 13 rungs.

“The rise in our rankings illustrates what we can do with a focused plan and improved investment, both of which are critical to our success. It is a statement about a joint effort between our Board and the President to establish and stick with key priorities,” Lawson said. “We want to continue to push the envelope and focus on ongoing improvement in our operating model as we continue our march to the top 100 colleges and universities in the nation.”

Robinson also highlighted the university’s rise in the Social Mobility Index ranking from 20th to 13th. U.S. News and World Report calculates that index with six-year graduation rates among Pell Grant recipients, who typically come from households earning less than $50,000 annually.

“I am especially excited by our rise in the Social Mobility Index ranking because it reflects our 133-year commitment to transforming the lives of students regardless of their socioeconomic status or whether they are among the first in their family to attend college or are from a long line of Rattlers,” Robinson said. “At FAMU, our faculty and staff recognize the promise in every student and understand society’s need for the contributions of our graduates.”

The capital city’s other university, Florida State University, ranked 19th again among public institutions in the nation and rose three spots to the 55th best overall institution. In Gainesville, the University of Florida achieved No. 5 on the list of public institutions and 28th overall.