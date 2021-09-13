Daryl Campbell leads HD 94 field in August fundraising

Democratic candidate Daryl Campbell topped the House District 94 field in fundraising in August, according to the newest numbers posted by the Division of Elections.

Democratic House Co-Leader Bobby DuBose currently represents HD 94, but is barred from running again due to term limits. Campbell began working in DuBose’s office as an aide this past January and served as his campaign manager last election cycle.

Campbell added just over $10,200 in August, putting him atop the five-person Democratic field. Josephus Eggelletion III placed second in August fundraising with just over $1,600 in donations.

Campbell, whose parents migrated from Jamaica, is a licensed clinical social worker. He told Florida Politics in May that increasing mental health resources would be a priority for him if elected.

Eggelletion III, meanwhile, is well-known in the Broward County political world. His father, Josephus Eggelletion Jr., was Broward’s first Black County Mayor and served eight years in the Florida House, in addition to other local positions.

Also competing for the Democratic nomination in HD 94 are former HD 94 candidate Elijah Manley, Oakland Park Vice Mayor Michael Carn and realtor and businessman Roderick Kemp.

Manley added just under $1,300 in August, placing him third among the field in monthly fundraising. Carn collected less than $500, while Kemp showed $0 in fundraising.

Aside from Campbell, those lower fundraising numbers have been standard so far in the HD 94 race. Campbell’s haul of more than $10,000 is the largest monthly number posted by any candidate so far this cycle.

None of the candidates spent significantly in August. Campbell leads the field in cash on hand as of Aug. 31. He’s sitting on just over $30,000.

Eggelletion is second with just under $13,000. He’s followed by Carn, who retains just under $10,000. Manley holds just over $9,000, while Kemp has just $100 available.

HD 94 covers parts of Broward County including Fort Lauderdale, Plantation and Wilton Manors. The district’s boundaries, however, are subject to change due to the state’s decennial redistricting process.

Candidates and political committees faced a Friday deadline to report all financial activity through Aug. 31.