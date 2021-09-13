FSU again ranks among Top 20 public universities in the nation

U.S. News & World Report ranked Florida State University this year among the Top 20 public universities in the nation.

Florida State University’s No. 19 national ranking marks the third consecutive year the school landed in the Top 20 among U.S. public universities. In the overall ranking, which includes private universities, FSU placed No. 55 in a three way tie with the University of Miami, among others.

“These rankings solidify our position as a top university, and in many ways, we lead the nation when it comes to student success,” FSU President Richard McCullough said. “Florida State has a fantastic academic reputation and that will continue to rise as people see all the gains the university has made over the past five years.”

U.S. News recognized Florida State University as the No. 5 university in the Best Value College category. The publication also noted the university’s rising graduation rate of 84% and freshman retention rate of 93%.

“The Best Value College ranking really highlights FSU’s academic excellence in relation to the university’s low cost of tuition and generous financial aid packages for those who need it most,” said Sally McRorie, provost and executive vice president for Academic Affairs. “It shows what an outstanding return on investment an FSU education provides our students.”

In a news release, McRorie highlighted other university accomplishments, including smaller class sizes.

The smaller class sizes — plus the university’s 6-year graduation rate of 80% among Pell Grant recipients — contributes to the ranking’s social mobility factor for students, McRorie said.

“Sixty percent of our classes had fewer than 20 students,” she said. “That gives the instructors and students the opportunity to get to know one another and interact with each other. It makes a huge difference in student engagement.”

Notably, the University of Florida this year ranked within the top 5 public universities in the nation, making it the first institution in the state to do so.

Not least, Florida A&M University ranked as the top historically black college or university for the third consecutive year.