September 13, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Ashley Moody backs plaintiffs against Gainesville vaccine mandate

Jason DelgadoSeptember 13, 20215min2

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Personnel note: Kyle Dunaway to lead marketing, comms for Florida Clerks

HeadlinesInfluence

After speaker spreads disinformation, Gov. DeSantis stands by vaccines, but offers no correction

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Ralph Cutié named new Miami International Airport director

Ashley Moody
The brief marks the state's latest effort to stamp out vaccine mandates sprouting in cities across state.

With Republicans’ temperament flaring over vaccine mandates, Attorney General Ashley Moody asked a court Monday to block the City of Gainesville from requiring all city employees to obtain a COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of employment.

Moody’s brief, filed in Florida’s Eighth Judicial Circuit Court in Alachua County, marks the state’s latest effort stomp out vaccine mandates sprouting in cities across state.

In the three page emergency relief document, Moody sides with the plaintiffs — a group of Gainesville city employees — and argues the “unlawful” mandate will aggravate the shortage of law enforcement officers across Florida.

Fewer officers, she warned, may lead to longer responser times, fewer solved crimes and even a “lower quality of life” in impacted areas.

“I want more eligible Floridians to seek out information about the vaccine and make a deliberate, informed decision about their health,” Moody, who is vaccinated, said in a news release. “However, the government forcing compliance by our first responders is wrong.”

The brief also asserts local vaccine mandates will undermine Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ effort to replenish dwindling law enforcement staff in Florida.

The Sunshine State — like many other places — is reckoning with an exodus of law enforcement officers. Nationwide, thousands of law officers have quit, and agencies are struggling to recruit after the murder of George Floyd. Morale is low even among remaining officers, according to a June survey by the Police Executive Research Forum.

In a move to recruit more officers, DeSantis last week unveiled plans to offer a $5,000 signing bonus to new law enforcement officers in Florida. He’s also offering the police certification exam at no-cost to out-of-state cops and plans to create a scholarship to support recruits who need financial backing.

“But as the State seeks to ensure adequate police protection for its citizens, the City of Gainesville is undermining those efforts, threatening to fire police, first responders, and other city employees over the deeply personal decision to get a COVID-19 vaccine,” the brief says. “Forcing police officers out of their jobs is contrary to public safety and is therefore contrary to the public interest.”

Republican leaders including DeSantis, Moody and Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis rallied Alachua County residents in opposition to the mandate at an event early Monday.

The trio, along with others, blasted the mandates as the latest example of government overreach amid the pandemic. DeSantis also touted his battle plan against vaccine mandates.

Notably, Fines rank among the Governor’s boldest strategies.

DeSantis will soon implement fines on businesses, schools and government agencies that require visitors to show proof of vaccination.

The $5,000 fines will begin on Sept. 16.

In a statement, DeSantis specifically criticized Gainesville and Orange County — two municipalities with vaccine mandates.

They and their “big government mandates,” he charged, should alarm Floridians.

“This is political, it’s about using government power to control,” DeSantis said. “We’re going to protect these jobs, we’re going to protect livelihoods and we’re going to protect families.

Post Views: 102

Jason Delgado

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capital for Florida Politics. After a stint with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studied American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. Throw him a line at [email protected] or on Twitter at @byJasonDelgado.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousBrian Clowdus boasts strongest month with support from Roger Stone, still drowned by Griff Griffitts in HD 6

nextRalph Cutié named new Miami International Airport director

2 comments

  • PeterH

    September 13, 2021 at 4:37 pm

    Let’s keep in mind folks that the Florida taxpayers are picking up the tab for the Governor’s ridiculous court cases. Vaccines are mandated for Florida’s school children….. I’m not sure why the Governor and Moody believe that the Gainesville police should be exempt from getting the vaccine!

    Reply

  • Andrew Finn

    September 13, 2021 at 5:00 pm

    I guess Ashley Moody is trying to become a professional jackass right alongside of Emperor DeSantis. Really a shame that the people of Florida get to put up with, and pay for the escapades of, these morons.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn
Categories