September 14, 2021
Personnel note: Herschel Vinyard, Jeff Littlejohn launch Adams and Reese government affairs practice
Herschel Vinyard and Jeff Littlejohn are teaming up once again.

Vinyard Littlejohn ART
The new practice will be based in Tallahassee and focused on development, infrastructure, permitting and natural resources.

Herschel Vinyard and Jeff Littlejohn have teamed up once again, this time creating the go-to lobby team for businesses looking to navigate Florida’s complex regulatory environment.

Vinyard and Littlejohn make up the Florida government affairs practice at Adams and Reese LLP, a law firm with offices throughout the Southeastern United States.

“Florida is experiencing so much growth right now, and businesses are looking for expertise and guidance that helps them navigate the complex regulatory environment in Florida,” Vinyard said. “Our experience inside the public sector and as leaders in the private sector enables us to help our clients find solutions.”

Most know Vinyard as former Secretary of the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, a position to which he was appointed by then-Gov. Rick Scott in 2011.

Vinyard was quick to tap Littlejohn as Deputy Secretary at DEP, and they share a common goal of finding solutions for the state’s greatest challenges.

“With new technologies and innovations, we can tackle some of the big challenges that business, agriculture and advanced manufacturing face, especially when it comes to water quality, environmental restoration and climate resiliency,” said Vinyard.

“Floridians have a long history of environmental problem solving, as we’ve had to balance the needs of our growing state with our need for clean air, water and natural places,” said Littlejohn. “We’re fortunate to be part of the solution, helping clients who have new ideas to connect with the stakeholders that can adapt them on a big scale.”

Littlejohn was the key author of the 2019 Seaports Resiliency Report, issued by the Florida Ports Council. The report identified vulnerabilities in Florida’s network of seaports and outlined best practices for the ports to strengthen infrastructure against anticipated threats, including sea level rise.

Many people in The Process know Littlejohn’s father well. Chuck Littlejohn was a longtime lobbyist in Tallahassee who worked for the Florida Chamber of Commerce, the Florida Engineering Society, the Florida Land Council and the Florida Ports Council. He recently retired.

