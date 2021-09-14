Will Florida GOP push Texas-style abortion law? Gov. DeSantis notes legal hurdles

Gov. Ron DeSantis stopped short Monday of promoting a Texas-style law that would ban abortion after the detection of a fetal heartbeat.

The law, implemented in Texas earlier this month, is among the most restrictive in the nation. It bans the procedure after six weeks and provides no exception for rape or incest. It also allows a person to sue someone they suspect of aiding another to obtain an abortion.

When asked by a reporter Tuesday if he’d support similar legislation in the upcoming Legislative Session, DeSantis noted looming legal hurdles.

“That is obviously, I think, going to have some legal challenges between now and then so we’ll see what happens,” DeSantis said before touting his devotion to “pro-life” principles. “Obviously, we believe very strongly in those principles”

Indeed, legal hurdles are emerging around the new law.

A Texas state judge blocked a pro-life group Monday from enforcing the law against Planned Parenthood.

The temporary injunction prohibits the group,Texas Right for Life, from suing Planned Parenthood for violations of the law.

While the ruling does not impact the Texas Heartbeat Act at-large, it underscores the early stages of a legal firestorm that is more than expected.

In early September, DeSantis described the law as “interesting” and said he would “look more significantly at it.” Months earlier, he signed onto a brief asking the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Despite DeSantis’ track record of pro-life policies, it was Senate President Wilton Simpson who fueled concerns among Florida Democrats over the Texas law.

Simpson told WFLA “there is no question” the legislature will consider a bill similar to the Texas Heartbeat Act.

The suggestion angered Democrats and reproductive rights advocates alike.

The 60-day Legislative Session begins Jan. 11.

Committee meetings ahead of Session open Monday.