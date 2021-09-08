Gov. DeSantis to keynote Future of Florida Forum

Gov. Ron DeSantis will be the top-billed speaker at the 2021 Future of Florida Forum, the Florida Chamber of Commerce announced Wednesday.

The Future of Florida Forum, scheduled this year for Oct. 27-28, is an annual Florida Chamber event focused on the long-term outlook of the state’s economy and business environment. The past few editions have homed in on ways to bring Florida’s economy into the top 10 if measured as a country.

In an announcement, the Chamber noted that Florida’s economy has begun to thrive again despite the continuing pandemic. DeSantis deserves a large share of the credit, the Chamber says, for “following the facts and not the fear” while navigating the state’s reopening.

“Under the strong leadership of Governor Ron DeSantis, Florida’s momentum continues to move forward towards becoming the 10th largest economy in the world by 2030,” said Florida Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Mark Wilson.

“The actions taken by Governor DeSantis have kept Florida open for business, Floridians safe, our economy moving and continuing to build our brand nationally as the Florida Model.”

At the Future of Florida Forum, DeSantis will speak directly to Florida’s business community about his vision for the future of the state.

The 2021 Florida Chamber Annual Meeting and Future of Florida Forum, will be held at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress Orlando. DeSantis will be the distinguished lunch keynote on the first day.

He will be one of more than 80 notable speakers who will address the state’s business leaders during the two-day event focused on how business leaders are engaging in the Florida Chamber’s Six Pillars Framework and the 39 goals of the Florida 2030 Blueprint.

More details and registration information for the 2021 Future of Florida forum are available online.