September 15, 2021
Personnel note: Holly Brooks named comms director at Florida Trucking Association
Congrats to Holly Brooks for her new gig at the Florida Trucking Association.

Holly Brooks ART
Brooks brings broadcast journalism, public relations and digital marketing expertise to FTA.

The Florida Trucking Association announced this week that Holly Brooks has joined its leadership team as Director of Communications.

Brooks is a former digital communications specialist at The Florida Bar, where she produced video content and assisted Bar leadership with speeches and presentation materials. Before that, she worked as a senior account manager with RB Oppenheim Associates in Tallahassee, where she managed communications initiatives for clients in a variety of industries.

Brooks is a graduate of the University of Florida, where she earned a degree in telecommunications. She began her career in broadcast news as an associate producer at WTSP-TV in St. Petersburg and was recently named President-Elect of the Capital Chapter of the Florida Public Relations Association.

“With professional experience in broadcast journalism, public relations and digital marketing, Holly brings a wealth of knowledge and skills to the FTA team. Her impressive skill set and passion for the communications field will benefit Florida’s trucking industry and will continue to propel FTA forward,” said Alix Miller, who took over as Florida Trucking Association President on Aug. 1.

Brooks added, “I am proud to be joining the dedicated team at FTA and look forward to amplifying the voice of Florida’s trucking industry, the largest transportation sector in the state. Every day, Floridians rely on trucks to safely and efficiently deliver the products they need, and I am excited to highlight the critically important work of FTA and its members.”

FTA serves as the liaison between the trucking industry, the Legislature and state regulatory agencies, and serves as a source of information, continuing education and best practices for its members.

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

